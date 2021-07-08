Tour de France 2021, stage 13 – live updates as Mark Cavendish bids to match Eddy Merckx's stage win record

Tour de France 2021, stage 13 – live updates - EPA

10:34 AM

205km to go

Next to clip off the front is Nils Eekhoff (DSM), but the Dutch neo-pro is marked out by Marco Haller (Bahrain Victorious).

10:31 AM

Deceuninck-Quick Step on the front

Interesting to note that from the start Deceuninck-Quick Step riders Kasper Asgreen and Tim Declercq have ridden on the front. One assumes they are not looking to get in to a breakaway today, but instead settin g such a fierce pace that it is difficult for one to go off up the road.

10:29 AM

210km to go

A flurry of riders have already put in a few little efforts on the front, and there are some clear signs of crosswinds – small groups have been riding in echelon formation leading to a few splits – but as yet nothing has stuck.

10:19 AM

And they're off!

Having navigated their way safely through the neutralised section of road out from the centre of Nîmes, race director Christian Prudhomme has popped his head out of the shiny red Skoda that sits at the head of each stage and dropped the flag to signify that this stage is very much on. As is mandatory, all of the classification leaders started the short ride tucked in behind Prudhomme, while a handful of others shunted themselves towards the front. Some may be thinking of getting into a breakaway, while others will simply be wanting to stay out of harm's way either thinking about themselves or their team's protected rider. Today, as you will know, is a very long stage and with 1,960 metres in vertical elevation is far from being panflat. Running as it does parallel to the coastline, there is a threat of crosswinds which may be key to how the day plays out.

Incidentally, Michael Gogl was a non-starter today making the Austrian the third Qhubeka-NextHash rider to leave this year's Tour de France after Nicholas Dlamini was eliminated after stage nine and Victor Campenaerts abandoned on the slopes of Mont Ventoux.

09:45 AM

Bonjour!

Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 12 at the Tour de France, the 219.9-kilometre run from Nîmes to Carcassonne.

As transitional stages go Thursday's was a relatively satisfactory one, especially for Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) who clipped off the front of a small three-man group before going solo all the way to the line in Nîmes. Whether or not today's stage is won by a breakaway rider or comes down to a bunch sprint remains to be seen.

Nils Politt – Tour de France 2021, stage 13 – live updates - AFP

With the threat of crosswinds teams hoping to contest the stage win and those challenging in the general classification will be minded to have their diesel engines as near the the front of the bunch as is humanly possible. Likewise, protected riders will need to be shielded from any dangers if they are to finish their jobs off.

Here's a quick reminder of who will be wearing what as respective leader in each of the four main classifications – in other words those that have jerseys. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) will be dressed in the maillot jaune, the leader's yellow jersey, for the fifth consecutive day with a healthy margin of over five minutes.

Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-Quick Step), who many are tipping to win today's stage, is still in the maillot vert, the green jersey, as leader in the points classification.

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic) will again be dressed in the maillot à pois, or polka dot jersey, as leader in the mountains classification. With just one category four featuring today all he needs to do is complete the stage within the time cut to retain it.

As overall leader of the race, Pogacar also tops the best young rider classification, although Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) will wear the Slovenian's maillot blanc, the white jersey, as second best.

And for anybody that missed Politt's finest hour with his solo ride into Nîmes on Thursday, you can relive the highlights here . . .

So, what's on today's menu?

Tour de France 2021, stage 13 profile - Tour de France 2021, stage 13 – live updates - ASO

Here's a look at the all-important numbers from that one climb . . .

But what about those who only have eyes for the green jersey?