Mark Cavendish’s Final Tour de France Might Be His Most Relatable Yet

Can the 34-time Tour de France stage winner make it 35? Mark Cavendish still believes it’s possible. With plans to retire after this season, the 39-year-old only has one more shot at Tour stage wins to cement his already stellar legacy in cycling. If he’s able to make it to 35 wins, he’ll top GOAT Eddy Merckx’s record. But it’s not going to be easy for the 39-year-old sprinter.

After a training camp in Sierra Nevada, a high-altitude town in Spain, the Astana Qazaqstan Team is ready to take on the 2024 Tour de France, largely in support of delivering Cavendish to the front of the sprint stages. (Their nickname this year is ‘Team Cav.’) But the season so far has been somewhat lackluster for Cavendish compared to past years, with only two stage wins—at the Tour of Columbia and Tour de Hongrie—to his name thus far. He struggled with illness in the early season, though at least he missed out on some of the terrible crashes that have taken out many of the most talented racers in the peloton. Still, he wasn’t starting the season looking for big results ahead of the Tour.

His coach, Vasilis Anastopoulos, in an interview with Velo, said that Cavendish is back on form, and the team is feeling confident that the 35th win is possible. “If the next few weeks go as planned, everything is possible at the Tour de France. The confidence is there for Mark and the whole team,” Vasilis said.

In probably the funniest quote about a pro rider this season, Anastopoulos followed up by adding, “OK, Mark is old now, he’s 39.”

He recovered gracefully, adding that with age comes experience, and no one has as much of that as Cavendish, who’s been winning stages at the Tour since 2008.

Of the 21 stages in this year’s Tour, eight are flat and likely to end in sprints that Cavendish could contest. There are four hilly stages that could come down to a sprint, as well as three mountain stages that will finish on a flat. Four stages end at a mountain summit, and it will be nearly impossible for Cavendish to contend, and he’s not likely to secure a time trial win on either of those stages.

As to whether or not this will actually be his last shot at glory, it’s hard to say: Last year, he announced that he would retire at the end of the season, but after he crashed out of the Tour before he was able to secure a 35th win, he decided to come back for one more season. It’s hard to say if he’d do the same if this year’s race doesn’t go according to plan.

Right now, Cavendish and team are racing at the Tour de Suisse, and he’s finishing far down in the results. Still, races like this are often used as tune-ups for the Tour, and after their recent training camp, this race is likely serving to get their legs ready, and tactics dialed in ahead of the big show—so don’t count him out yet.

