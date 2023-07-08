Mark Cavendish abandons his final Tour de France after crash

Cavendish had been trying to break Eddy Merckx's record for stage wins - AFP/THOMAS SAMSON

Mark Cavendish is out of his final Tour de France, abandoning the race after a heavy crash on stage eight.

A day after the Manxman came within a few metres of a record-breaking 35th career Tour stage victory in Bordeaux, he was forced to leave the race after hitting the deck with about 60km remaining of the 201km stage from Libourne to Limoges.

A touch of wheels in the peloton forced Cavendish down and he sat holding his shoulder before being helped into an ambulance, his anguish at being forced out of his final Tour in such circumstances obvious.

Television pictures showed Cavendish being taken away from the race by medics

It means Cavendish, who announced in May that he will retire at the end of the season, will finish his career level with Eddy Merckx on 34 Tour stage wins.

Less than 24 hours earlier, Cavendish was agonisingly close to breaking the record, getting the jump on Jasper Philipsen on the sprint to the line in Bordeaux, only for his gears to jump when he was trying to apply full power.

Cavendish, centre, had been trying to break Eddy Merckx's record for stage wins - Shutterstock/MARTIN DIVISEK

Cavendish won four stages in the 2021 Tour, equalling Merckx’s record with his victory on stage 13 in Carcassonne.

More to follow

