Mark your calendars: Florida announces kickoff time for South Carolina

Florida football fans are marking their calendars for the kickoff between the Gators and the South Carolina Gamecocks for Week 7 of the collegiate football season.

The game will be played in Columbia, South Carolina, where the ‘Cocks led by quarterback Spencer Rattler will be hosting the Orange and Blue.

Last year, Billy Napier’s boys cruised to victory over USC in the Swamp, 38-6, in response to a loss on the road to South Carolina the previous season. Prior to that, Florida had won three in a row against its SEC East foe.

The conference contest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will broadcast over the SEC Network. It represents the third-straight afternoon game for the Gators after opening up with three straight that began after 7 p.m. EDT or later.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gators are preparing for its Week 6 bout against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. EDT and will air on the SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire