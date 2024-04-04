Mark Byington's 5 Vanderbilt basketball staff hires include former SEC head coach | Report

Vanderbilt basketball has added five assistant coaches to new coach Mark Byington's staff, according to a report from Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 on Thursday.

Among those names are three assistants who are coming from James Madison, where Byington was the coach: Xavier Joyner, Jon Cremins and Matt Bucklin. Bucklin has SEC experience working on Georgia's staff under Mark Fox and also was the director of operations at Clemson.

Rick Ray and Tom Ostrom are also joining the staff, according to the report. Ray was coach at Mississippi State and Southeastern Missouri and most recently was an assistant at Colorado. The Buffaloes qualified for the NCAA Tournament in 2024 with 5-star recruit and projected NBA draft pick Cody Williams.

Ostrom was most recently an assistant coach at Drake and has served as an assistant at Indiana, Dayton, Arkansas, South Alabama and Florida.

A rule change passed in 2023 allows for NCAA basketball teams to have up to five on-court assistant coaches, however, only three of the five coaches are permitted to recruit off campus. It was not immediately clear which of the assistants will be in recruiting roles.

Byington was hired as the Commodores' coach on March 25, replacing Jerry Stackhouse.

