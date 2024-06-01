Mark Bennett: Tates Locke hoped 'Caught in the Net' helped others, himself

Tates Locke was more than the mind-boggling story told in “Caught in the Net,” his 1982 book with Bob Ibach.

Nonetheless, its details loomed large in Locke’s life. The former Indiana State University coach and Batesville native died May 15 in Jacksonville, Fla. He was 87.

Other notable things happened in those 87 years. Locke’s X’s and O’s strategies became a model for coaches around the country.

“His box drills were renowned. I had lots of coaches tell me that,” Ibach said in a phone interview on May 17 from his Huntley, Illinois, home. “He had a brilliant basketball mind, but he was strict.”

Ibach added, “He made a difference in a lot of ways. He was extremely loved by his former players. There was a good side to him that just got caught up with the pressure to win at all costs.”

Locke served as head coach of the Army men’s basketball team, when Bobby Knight was his assistant. Locke coached Army to a two-season mark of 40-15 and then Miami (Ohio) to a 55-43 record in four seasons, including a NCAA Tournament berth. His Clemson teams exceeded previous performances by Tigers teams, and included a 17-11 finish in his fifth and final season. After a three-season hiatus, Locke returned to head coaching and took Jacksonville University to 19- and 20-win seasons and a NCAA Tournament berth. He briefly served as a NBA head coach, guiding the Buffalo Braves through part of one season.

Finally, he coached Indiana State to a rapid turnaround after that program’s worst Division I season ever — a 4-24 mark in 1988-89, the year before Locke arrived in Terre Haute. His five-year stint at ISU didn’t end as hoped. His 1993-94 squad finished 4-22, and ISU replaced him at season’s end. That rough year closed his Sycamore coaching record at 50-88 overall.

But Locke made strides for the program. In his second season at ISU, the Sycamores posted a 14-14 record. That tide shift earned Locke the Missouri Valley Conference Coach of the Year award, an honor only three other ISU coaches have received — Bill Hodges in 1979, Royce Waltman in 2000 and Josh Schertz last March. Locke’s turnaround appeared to validate ISU’s bold decision to hire him in 1989 after he’d served as an assistant at UNLV under Jerry Tarkanian and Indiana under Knight. The boldness of ISU’s decision was tied to the contents of “Caught in the Net.”

That 173-page book explained the NCAA violations and scandal that unfolded while Locke coached the Clemson Tigers. It included payment to players, recruiting wrongs, substance abuse and even a fake Black fraternity, created to persuade African American recruits to play at an overwhelmingly white university in rural South Carolina. Locke felt pressured to win and raise Clemson from a lower-tier Atlantic Coast Conference program to contender status.

He resigned in 1975 as the NCAA probe uncovered multiple violations. The NCAA placed Clemson on a three-year probation. Locke spent two seasons on staff of the NBA’s Buffalo Braves, then worked jobs outside of basketball until landing the Jacksonville job. After feeling pressure again to “win at all costs” at that Florida university, according to Locke, he asked Ibach — a friend and longtime Baltimore Evening Sun sportswriter — to help him tell the Clemson story.

“There was a point to be made,” Locke said of “Caught in the Net” in a Tribune-Star interview in 2002, when a movie based on the book was under consideration. “That’s one of the reasons I wrote the book in the first place. But it fell on deaf ears, and the timing wasn’t right. And now I think it might be.”

That film never got made, but the 1994 movie “Blue Chips” features a lot of parallels to “Caught in the Net.” Ibach said this month, “Nobody ever contacted me about that.”

Still, Ibach added, “If you watch the movie, it follows a lot of those things” in “Caught in the Net.”

Regardless, the message of the book held importance for other coaches, Ibach said. It also helped ease Locke’s mind about the Clemson pitfalls.

In asking for Ibach’s help, Locke told him, “It destroyed me. It destroyed my family. It destroyed my health. I don’t like what it did to me. If I can help one high school coach, or one college coach and keep them from going through the hell I went through, that’s what I want to do.”

Now 75 and retired from a long journalism and public relations career that included nine years with the Chicago Cubs, Ibach believes many coaches did indeed read the book and heed its cautionary tale.

“I’ve had coaches who read the book say it’s one of the best books on basketball, and they’ve got a copy in their offices,” Ibach said.

“I think, in the end, it did help some coaches,” Ibach continued, “but the most it did, was it helped Tates.”

Indeed, in Locke’s 2002 interview with the Tribune-Star, he was upbeat and energized by his post-coaching career as a NBA scout. “I’m scouting all over the world, and I enjoy it,” he said. “I should’ve done this 15 years ago.”