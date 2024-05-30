Mark Bennett: Sharon Senefeld would be humbled, honored by new mural, sister says

May 29—Undoubtedly, Larry Bird provided the star power on the iconic cover of the Nov. 28, 1977 edition of Sports Illustrated.

But he wasn't alone in that memorable SI image. A colorful reminder is unfolding now in downtown Terre Haute.

Terre Haute basketball fans knew all about Bird and his phenomenal talent. The junior forward from French Lick had rocketed the Indiana State Sycamores to a Top 25 national ranking in his second season, and Hulman Center crowds quickly grew. But the rest of the college basketball world knew little about Bird and his teammates.

That's why the SI cover's headline read: "College Basketball's Secret Weapon: Explosive Larry Bird." It was the first and most remembered of Bird's 16 appearances on the classic magazine's cover throughout a Naismith Hall of Fame career.

But Bird wasn't alone on that 1977 cover photograph, taken by SI's Lane Stewart. Two ISU cheerleaders were posed in front of Bird, crouched and giving a hush gesture toward the camera. Sharon Senefeld, also a junior, stood on the left, and sophomore Marcia Staub on the right.

The scene has been recreated in a brilliant new Becky Hochhalter mural on the wall of the Copper Bar downtown. Terre Haute businessman and philanthropist Greg Gibson, a close friend of Bird, commissioned the mural. It's 33 feet tall, fittingly matching Bird's now-retired jersey number and is expected to be completed in time for the May 30 grand opening of the Larry Bird Museum at the adjacent Terre Haute Convention Center.

For Kim (Senefeld) Lerom, the mural stirs fond, perhaps bittersweet memories. The late 1970s marked a remarkable, exciting time in the life of Kim's late sister, Sharon (Senefeld) Ilkin. Sharon died in 2012 after valiantly coping with an aggressive breast cancer for eight years.

Sharon, a Connorsville native, graduated in 1979 from ISU. There, Sharon met her future husband, Sycamore football offensive line standout Tunch Ilkin, whom she married in 1982. Both moved to Pittsburgh in 1980, when Tunch began a 13-year NFL career as a Pro Bowl offensive tackle with the Steelers. He played 12 seasons with Pittsburgh and one with Green Bay, before becoming a Steelers broadcaster. They raised their three kids in Pittsburgh — Tanner, Natalie and Clay. Sharon taught special education and coached the track team at Richmond High School in Indiana before moving to Pittsburgh. She became a stay-at-home mom in Pittsburgh, active in the couple's shared Christian faith, church and Light of Life Rescue Mission, a homeless shelter on the Steel City's north side.

Her death crushed Tunch. He later remarried, but also died too young, just 63, in 2021 of ALS.

News of the new mural capturing ISU's glory days conjures recollections of a sweet era in the lives of Tunch and Sharon Ilkin, her sister said Thursday from Tampa, Florida.

"[Tunch] was a legend, but so was she, because that Sports Illustrated cover comes up every now and then," said Kim, who also graduated from ISU in 1983 and then moved south. "That just seems like a lifetime ago."

Sharon didn't become an ISU cheerleader until a sorority sister coaxed her to try it."She never dreamed she would make it," Kim said. She did, of course, and wound up getting chosen to appear with fellow cheerleader Staub and Bird in photos accompanying SI's story about his soaring college basketball career. That same year Sharon met Tunch.

Kim was in high school in Connersville during the 1977-78 season, and her parents took the family to an ISU basketball game to see Sharon cheer. "We went to the game in Hulman Center, and it was filled to the top," Kim said.

The primary source of that drama, Bird, put ISU on Sports Illustrated's radar. The photo shoot for the cover story included the two cheerleaders and Bird in various poses, including one with the two women wearing top hats and Larry Legend bursting through a paper wall. The chosen picture shows Bird standing with a smile as Sharon and Staub give hush signs, exemplifying his "secret weapon" status — a year before ISU's 33-1 dream season and two years before his Boston Celtics career began.

The photo session lasted 10 hours, Bird wrote in "Bird Watching: On Playing and Coaching the Game I Love," his 1999 book with Boston Globe sportswriter Jackie MacMullan. Afterward, Bird demanded all photo sessions for him be limited to one hour or less.

Once the SI issue hit magazine stands, folks in Sharon's hometown of Connersville hurriedly bought them. "I remember my grandmother picking up all of them from the store," Kim said.

Bird and his teammates finished that '77-78 season 23-9 and got ranked as highly as No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25, but missed an automatic NCAA Tournament berth by a basket, losing to Creighton 54-52 in the Missouri Valley Tournament finals. ISU did play in the National Invitation Tournament, beating rival Illinois State 73-71 and then losing to Rutgers 57-56 to finish 23-9. The following year, things got really crazy.

Sharon was on the sidelines cheering throughout the subsequent '78-79 season. An AP photographer captured a cute photo of her moments before ISU played Illinois State in Hulman Center on March 1, 1979. Sharon, who stood 5-foot-3, is holding her pom-poms and gazing up at the 6-foot-9 Bird as he walks onto the court.

"We're not a tall family," Kim said.

Soon after that photo, the No. 1-ranked Sycamores began their epic NCAA Tournament run, beating Virginia Tech, Oklahoma, Arkansas and DePaul before falling 75-64 to Magic Johnson's Michigan State Spartans. The arenas were packed.

"She was just in awe of the NCAAs," Kim said of her sister's sidelines experiences.

Copies of the 1977 SI cover became special mementos for Sharon of her ISU days. Sharon gave Kim a copy, with Bird's signature. Sharon also saved copies for her three children, which Kim's mother had framed.

Tunch's friends and Steelers teammates ribbed him about Sharon's spot on the front page of Sports Illustrated.

"They always gave Tunch a hard time," Kim said, laughing. "They'd say, 'How come your wife got on the cover of Sports Illustrated and you never did?' They liked to bust his chops over that."

The 35-year relationship between Tunch and Sharon began in the college alma mater's heyday. "I'm so sad they're both gone now," said Kim, who also contributed to that magical era as a member of ISU's 1980 National Collegiate Cheerleading Championship team.

Sharon fought hard against her cancer, outliving doctors' expectations. Tunch marveled at her determination. "I used to think I was tough. I played football for the Steelers," he told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2012. "But she was so much tougher than I ever was. I called her my beautiful warrior. She was in such terrible pain, but I never once heard her say she wanted to die." Instead, Tunch said, "She loved Jesus. She loved people. She loved life."

Her sister Kim, now 63, hopes to someday see the new mural in Terre Haute, a place she's not visited since graduating. She wishes her sister could see it, too.

"Sharon would be honored," Kim said. "She was a very humble person. She was the most humble person I know."

And her story is part of that mural, too.

