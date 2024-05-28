Mark Andrews: Taking hip-drop tackles out of the game is a good thing

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed a big chunk of last season with an ankle injury caused by a hip-drop tackle, so his response to the NFL's move to penalize the play is not a surprising one.

The league said that Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson's hit on Andrews in a November game would be a foul under the new rules and Andrews told reporters on Tuesday that he is happy about the league's attempt to eliminate the play.

"Taking that tackle out of the game is not a bad thing," Andrews said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. "I think defenses can find a way to get around that. . . . I'm always an advocate for making the game safer. You look at the last five years, there's been a lot of big injuries with that. So just bringing the awareness to that type of tackle, I think is good."

Andrews missed seven games because of the injury before returning for the AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs. He said on Tuesday that he was not 100 percent for that game, but feels "fast and explosive" several months later.