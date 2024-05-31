Mark Andrews shares what he’s seen from Ravens’ TE Charlie Kolar

The Baltimore Ravens drafted two tight ends in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. Coastal Carolina star Isaiah Likely was one of them, with the other being Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, and Baltimore has had high expectations for both.

While Likely has had plenty of amazing moments throughout his two-year NFL career, Kolar has been lurking more in the shadows. When Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was asked about what he’s seen from Kolar, he mentioned how the third-year player is working hard and wants to be great.

“He’s working hard. He’s focused. The big thing about Charlie is [that] he just wants to do everything. He wants to be great at everything. And he loves blocking. He loves hitting people, and he loves being versatile. He can still catch the hell out of a ball. He can still run incredible routes. He’s an all-around tight end. He’s going to be big for us as well.”

Baltimore’s offense is set up to allow all three tight ends to thrive. Kolar can be an underrated chess piece in the team’s offense, especially if he continues to work and improve.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire