Mark Andrews' serious ankle injury is expected to end his season

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews' season is finished.

"Unfortunately on the negative side, Mark Andrews has a very serious ankle injury. It looks like a season-ending injury," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, via video from the team. "Our prayers with be with Mark. No one cares more about the team and being there for the guys than Mark Andrews. So, this is going to be hard for him, but we're going to be there for him all the way."

Andrews was injured on the seventh play of Thursday Night Football when Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson used the controversial — but still legal — hip-drop tackle to take down the tight end after a 9-yard gain. Andrews’ lower left leg got caught underneath Wilson’s full body weight.

Andrews will undergo an MRI on Friday to discover the full extent of the injury.

Cowboys running back Tony Pollard fractured his fibula and required surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle after a hip-drop tackle in the team's 2022 playoff loss to the 49ers. The league has considered and is considering banning the tackle.

Andrews caught two passes for 23 yards on Thursday, giving him 45 receptions for 544 yards and six touchdowns this season. He made the Pro Bowl each of the past two seasons.

"That's who I entered the league with," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "We've been bread and butter, peanut butter and jelly, whatever you want to call it. It’s very tough, because that's my boy. That's like receiver one sometimes. For him to go out first quarter, he's been having a remarkable year. . . . That's tough, man. We've got to do it without him. We've got [Isaiah] Likely. We've got Charlie [Kolar]. We’ve got guys who are going to step up, but that’s tough.”