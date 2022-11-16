Mark Andrews remains out of practice on Wednesday

As the Ravens get back from their bye week, one of their key offensive players remains sidelined.

Tight end Mark Andrews was not practicing on Wednesday, according to multiple reporters on the Baltimore beat.

Andrews missed the team’s Week Nine victory over New Orleans, with Isaiah Likely starting in his stead. Likely caught a 24-yard touchdown in the contest.

The week before, when Andrews was injured, Likely came in and caught six passes for 77 yards with a TD.

Andrews is dealing with injuries to his shoulder and knee.

However, running back Gus Edwards was back at practice. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury and did not play in Week Nine.

Receiver DeSean Jackson, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marcus Peters, defensive end Calais Campbell, and edge rusher Justin Houston also were not practicing. Though Jamison Hensley of ESPN noted that Stanley, Peters, Campbell, and Houston could be receiving a veteran’s rest day.

The Ravens will play the Panthers on Sunday.

