Mark Andrews questionable to return with shoulder injury

Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was questionable to play in Thursday Night Football because of a knee injury. He started, but he was injured in the second quarter.

Andrews injured his right shoulder on a 6-yard reception with 11:25 remaining in the second quarter.

He ran off the field holding his shoulder and headed directly to the sideline medical tent. Andrews later left for the training room.

The Ravens list him as questionable to return.

Andrews leads the team with three catches for 33 yards.

The Bucs lead the Ravens 10-3 as Baltimore has only 76 yards.

