Mark Andrews No. 2 on Pro Football Focus rankings of top tight ends in the NFL

Since entering the league in 2018, Mark Andrews has far exceeded his third round draft status with the Baltimore Ravens. He was the second tight end taken in that draft by Baltimore after they picked Hayden Hurst in the first round.

Heading into their fourth season, Hurst is on his fourth team, while Mark Andrews has emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL. Andrews came in at No. 2 on Pro Football Focus rankings of the top tight ends in the league ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Andrews comes in at No. 2 on this list due to the number of targets his offense feeds him in comparison to the next man on this list. The Ravens have had very little outside of Andrews over the years, and he continues to put up elite numbers. Over the past two years, Andrews’ 1.05 WAR is second best at the position. If he has one weakness in his game, it’s his ability after the catch, as he forced just three missed tackles in 2022 to go along with a middling 3.6 yards after the catch per reception. – Kosko, PFF

Though he plays tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, Andrews has been the top target in the passing game. He’s given Lamar Jackson a threat over the middle and down the seam in the passing game. Only three players had more catches and yards than Andrews did in 2022, and he played five games without his starting quarterback last year.

The only player ranked higher than Andrews is Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Kelce is one of the most valuable players in the NFL and is the go-to option in the league’s best offense. For Andrews to be slotted behind Kelce and in front of San Francisco’s George Kittle is quite the statement of how good the former Sooners standout has been in his NFL career.

The average annual value of Andrews’ contract with the Baltimore Ravens ranks fifth among tight ends at $14 million, according to Over The Cap. Just like he was when Baltimore took him in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, Andrews is a steal.

