Mark Andrews, Matthew Judon latest Ravens on COVID-19 reserve list

When asked about his teammates testing positive for COVID-19 this week, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said that the team would have to adapt and move forward with preparations to face the Steelers.

If they do play on Tuesday, the Ravens will have to adapt to the absence of Andrews. According to multiple reports, Andrews has tested positive for COVID-19 and he will not be eligible to play this week.

Andrews has Type 1 diabetes and some people with the condition have had more severe complications after contracting COVID-19.

Andrews will be the 21st Ravens player to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list and there were reports of a second positive test from Saturday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that linebacker Matthew Judon is going to be added to the reserve list as well. Judon will also have to miss Tuesday’s game, which remains on the schedule as of Sunday morning. .

