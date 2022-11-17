Mark Andrews limited in Thursday practice

Mark Andrews has been back on the field for two days in a row now, as Baltimore listed the tight end as limited for Thursday’s practice.

While Andrews initially wasn’t on the field for the media viewing period on Wednesday, he later participated. Andrews missed the Week Nine win over New Orleans while dealing with knee and shoulder injuries.

Andrews spoke to the media on Thursday and said he’s “been dying to get out there.”

“It’s been tough but just being in the league for a little while, you see the big picture,” Andrews said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. “I’m feeling good and it’s been a little bit of a process, a little different for me.”

Ravens running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) also remained limited on Thursday.

Cornerback Jalyn Amour-Davis (hip) was downgraded from limited to a non-participant.

Edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (ankle) remained full.

