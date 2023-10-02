Mark Andrews on Lamar Jackson: 'We're so blessed to have a guy like that'
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews on quarterback Lamar Jackson, "We're so blessed to have a guy like that."
The Ravens QB turned in a four-touchdown performance against the Browns and the NFL's best defense.
Deshaun Watson's shoulder is forcing him to sit against the Ravens.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Ravens would've been in great field position to beat the Colts had a pass interference call gone their way.
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down the how Ravens' offense is much-improved, how the Dallas defense unleashes a "simple and fast" approach, and has a couple tasty bets for "Thursday Night Football."
Dan Orlovsky, of course, was hyped.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Ravens vs. Bengals game.
Jalen Pitre was coughing up blood briefly after Lamar Jackson kneed him in the chest on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore.
Beckham didn't return to the Ravens' lineup after halftime.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski identifies some under-rostered players worthy of attention in Week 2.
There's a new MVP favorite after Week 4 of the NFL season.
Travis Kelce was already a football star, but after being linked to Taylor Swift, now he’s in an entirely different orbit.
The Chiefs took a big lead early, and then it turned into a close game.
Michigan's Roman Wilson, UCF's Timmy McClain and Bowling Green's Finn Hogan headline our top 13 highlights from the weekend.
There were some famous faces at MetLife Stadium Sunday night, but the most popular with Jets fans might have been one they didn't expect: a version of Wilson that actually outplayed Patrick Mahomes for a stretch.
“I’m not a test-taker. I play football.” Indeed, while Stroud is off to a modest 2-2 start, the Texans have been elated internally to see their rookie take command this quickly,
Buffalo scored on eight drives and hit explosive plays all day. To hear Josh Allen and Co. tell it, that wasn't even their best effort — and if they're right, it changes the conversation about the team to beat in the AFC.
Ja'Marr Chase is frustrated after another tepid day for Cincinnati's offense.
The Raiders had a scare with their star receiver in Sunday's game.
The Patriots can't have much confidence in Mac Jones.