Mark Andrews: ‘Lamar Jackson is just a special person’ | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon is joined on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast by Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews about his relationship with Lamar Jackson and the expectations he has for the Ravens offense under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

MATT HARMON: I'm not going to say that, like, Lamar Jackson is, you know, under the radar player. This guy, he won the damn NFL MVP several years ago, right? Like, people know who Lamar Jackson is.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But I think people were more dialed in on him this offseason. Obviously, like, let me just check out his Twitter feed, right, with the whole contract stuff. What's one thing about Lamar that most NFL fans might not know about?

MARK ANDREWS: I think a guy like Lamar is-- it's-- someone from the outside looking in, you can have a perceived judgment of who he is or what he's about. But just being around him so much, and-- he's just one of the most coolest, down to earth people that you'll ever meet.

He's extremely smart. You know, when he talks, he thinks before he speaks. And he says very meaningful things. And that's very thought out.

So I think that it's easy to perceive him in a certain way. But one of the best dudes, one of the best leaders that I've been around. And he's just a special person.

Advertisement

MATT HARMON: Everybody is really excited this year to watch the Baltimore Ravens offense. Look, I think Greg Roman did some great things with you guys, designing a great system around Lamar Jackson. But things have gone a different direction now.

And I know I'm personally-- I've always been a huge fan of Todd Monken as a play caller, offensive coordinator. You know, so far this offseason, how do you think things have been a little different with Todd Monken, either from a personality or a scheme perspective?

MARK ANDREWS: Yeah, well, first, I-- I've got a lot of love for G-Ro and everything that he's done for me and the Ravens, and everything like that. So I know that he's going to go on and do great things.

But I'm excited for this next chapter. I'm excited for Coach Monken and this new offense. It's been fun learning it. It's been fun installing it.

Advertisement

And seeing Lamar do his thing within it, and all the different pieces that we have, I think it's going to be a dangerous, dangerous offense. We're going to be able to get a lot of guys touches, be very versatile, be very diverse in what we're doing, and make defenses guess. So I think it's going to be a good thing for us. And it's going to be a new-looking offense for the Ravens.

MATT HARMON: Is there any way that you think you specifically will fit in differently with this offense than you did Greg Roman's offense?

MARK ANDREWS: I think any time, really, any season-- any time you're put into a new offense, you've got to kind of carve out your own, like, niche of the offense. And that's what I'm doing right now, is just learning, trying to get the best I can at this playbook.

And I'm so excited for the season to start, training camp to start, and really dive into this because like I said, it's going to be a great team. We have an amazing team. We've got an amazing defense. We've got good coaches. So good things are going to happen in Baltimore this year.