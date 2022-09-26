Mark Andrews: Lamar Jackson is just elite, man

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was once again the best player on the field in Sunday’s 37-26 victory over the Patriots, accounting for five touchdowns in the contest.

Jackson finished 18-of-29 passing for 218 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed 11 times for 107 yards with a TD.

Two of Jackson’s touchdown throws went to tight end Mark Andrews, who finished the game with eight catches for 89 yards.

Andrews emerged as Jackson’s top target last season and has undeniably good chemistry with the QB. The tight end has a strong appreciation for what Jackson does week after week.

“He’s just elite, man,” Andrews said postgame. “Just everything that he does for this program, the way he plays on and off the field, he’s in an ‘elite division’ for sure.”

Andrews added that Jackson has “always” been able to fit throws into tight windows as he did several times on Sunday.

“[H]e’s just special. He’s one of a kind,” Andrews said. “Like I said, he’s in an ‘elite division;’ there’s no one who’s really able to do what he can do for a team. For us, just being able to surround him and try to help him out as much as we can, that’s what it’s all about because he’s that special of a player.”

Jackson now has 14 games with triple-digit yardage in two different statistical categories, which easily sits atop league history. Michael Vick is next on the list with eight such games.

