The Ravens are set to be shorthanded on offense Monday night.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman is definitely out after suffering a season-ending foot injury and two other players are set to miss the game as well. Tight end Mark Andrews (knee, shoulder) and running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) are listed as doubtful to play against the Saints.

Andrews and Edwards were both injured in the Ravens’ Week Eight win over the Buccaneers. Isaiah Likely will see more time at tight end while Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill will be up for backfield duties.

Linebacker Malik Harrison (foot), tackle Patrick Mekari (back), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad, knee), and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (groin) are listed as questionable.

Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards doubtful to play Monday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk