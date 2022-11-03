Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards don’t practice Thursday

Josh Alper
·1 min read

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Monday that the team was not overly concerned with the health of tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards after they left last Thursday’s win over the Buccaneers with injuries, but neither player got on the practice field Thursday.

Andrews left the Bucs game with a shoulder injury and he’s also dealing with a knee injury. Edwards has a hamstring injury.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman also missed practice and Harbaugh said earlier in the day that he will have season-ending foot surgery.

Defensive end Calais Campbell, linebacker Justin Houston, and left tackle Ronnie Stanley all had rest days. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (hamstring) and Marcus Peters (quad, knee) were both limited.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo were both full participants in their first practice since being activated earlier this week. Both players are recovering from torn Achilles tendons.

