Mark Andrews up to full practice Wednesday, Jadeveon Clowney out with illness

It's looking more and more likely that the Ravens are going to have tight end Mark Andrews back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Texans.

Andrews was bumped up from limited to full practice participation on Wednesday. Andrews missed the final six games of the season with an ankle injury, but head coach John Harbaugh sounded optimistic about his outlook early this week and his practice work suggests things are continuing to move in a positive direction.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), and linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) also went from limited to full for the second practice session of the week.

Edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney was added to the report after missing practice with an illness. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder), and wide receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) were out for the second straight day.