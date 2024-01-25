Mark Andrews a full participant again; Marlon Humphrey remains limited

The Ravens created a spot on their 53-player roster Thursday by waiving outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon. It's another sign tight end Mark Andrews will return this week.

Andrews remained a full participant in Thursday's practice.

The Ravens will have to activate him from injured reserve before Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Ravens starting cornerback Marlon Humphrey also appears close to a return after another limited practice Thursday.

He injured his calf in a Dec. 31 game against the Dolphins, and that had kept him out until Wednesday when he returned to practice.

Inside linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder) remained limited, and receiver Tylan Wallace (knee) returned to limited work after missing Wednesday.

Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (knee) was downgraded to a non-participant after being limited Wednesday.