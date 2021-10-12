Mark Andrews: We have that connection on offense

Lamar Jackson completed passes to nine different Ravens during Monday night’s comeback win over the Colts, but there were two receivers he kept going back to more often than the others.

Tight end Mark Andrews caught 11 passes for 147 yards and wide receiver Marquise Brown had nine catches for 125 yards in the overtime win. Andrews caught two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and followed them both up by catching the two-point conversions the Ravens needed to tie the game. Brown caught the winning touchdown and had a 43-yard touchdown when the Ravens were down 22-3 in the third quarter.

Andrews and Jackson have been together for four seasons with Brown joining them for the last three years. Andrews and Brown were also teammates at Oklahoma and Andrews said after the win that the performance was a sign of how they’ve grown together over the years.

“I think we’re growing, we’re getting better, we’re getting more mature,” Andrews said, via the team’s website. “All of those things that happen over the years. We have that connection. We’ve always had it, but when you have guys all around you that are making plays, it’s hard to stop that.”

Brown and Andrews both rank in the top 10 of the NFL in receiving yards and the Ravens are the only team with two receivers with at least 400 receiving yards at this point in the season. That’s a good sign for the growth of their passing game as we move deeper into the 2021 season.

