Would Mark Andrews go #1 overall in a fantasy redraft? | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don debate if Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews would be drafted with the first overall pick in fantasy drafts if they were re-done after the first three weeks.

MATT HARMON: Bills minus 3 at Baltimore Ravens. 51 and 1/2 over/under here for this game. Dalton, hit me with the Mandrews hype, baby.

DALTON DEL DON: Man, where does he go if we had a draft today? I mean, not even just tight end premium leagues. I mean, given the huge positional advantage, I mean, he's just so much better-- Travis Kelce, but then you fall down to the third and fourth. I mean, the difference between him is so much wider than any other position. He leads all pass catchers in target share and target per route run rate. Third in air yards or second, depending on which one you look at.

The last 17 games, Adam Levitan tweeted, 116 catches, 1,420 yards, and 12 touchdowns. I mean, that wasn't with Lamar Jackson the whole time, who leads the NFL by a wide margin in target rate to tight ends the last five years and appears determined to win the MVP this year. I mean, just dating back from last year, Andrews, when Marquise Brown is off the field, his numbers are through the roof.

And it's going to be that way this whole season. So as much as we like Bateman, the target hog, it's not there. So, I mean, is Andrews a top-three pick? Is he the number-one overall pick? I mean, how high does he go in a PPR draft right now?

MATT HARMON: Well, let's put it this way. ADP from August, Travis Kelce was 14th overall, Mandrews was 26th overall. Kyle Pitts and George Kittle, 33 and 37th overall. Neither of those is looking very good. I mean, way over 14 overall for Mark Andrews.

I mean, some of the receivers have been fine, the first-round receivers, right? Jefferson had his one big game. Ja'Marr Chase has been fine. He's a positive regression candidate anyways. Stefon Diggs has one of the best picks you could make in the late part of the first round. The running backs there have been a bit mercurial.

So, yeah, I think Andrews would-- I don't know about first or fourth overall or something like that. But I don't know. I mean, seven, six, something like that. I think he would be pretty tempting because he's had-- if Kelce was going at 14th overall, I think Andrews, Mandrews, has out-kicked expectations even from what Kelce would have done.

DALTON DEL DON: Yeah, I think there's an argument for even higher. But certainly top 10 I think he would go for sure now. And it's more to come, man. It just looks like Lamar Jackson and Andrews were the home-run picks if you drafted them this year.

MATT HARMON: And you didn't have to draft them anywhere close to their ceiling, even for Lamar Jackson too. And, look, I mean, I still think Bateman's going to have a great year. I think the analysis was right to call Rashod Bateman an obvious breakout candidate when Marquise Brown got traded.

But it was also like we should have been-- OK, Mandrews. I still-- and I know both of us had Mandrews as our tight end one coming into this year. And that was-- I just think it was obvious. I think that was definitely the obvious correct answer there.