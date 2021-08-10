UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene suspended by Twitter for vaccine misinformation

Aug. 10—Twitter has suspended U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's account for one week after she posted what the company labeled as "misleading" claims in a tweet about COVID-19 and vaccines.

Greene, who represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, tweeted on Monday night: "The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines. There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people. These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks. Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms."

The three vaccines approved for use in the United States — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer — have proven "safe and effective," according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"COVID-19 vaccines were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials," according to the CDC. "The vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration's rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality needed to support emergency use authorization."

A Twitter spokesperson said the tweet "was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy. The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules," according to CNN.

This is at least the third time Greene has been suspended from Twitter for false claims, with the most recent temporary ban coming last month.