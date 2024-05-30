Marjorie Harris: ‘For now, it’s the Commanders’

Almost four years later, the name debate continues to be a topic of conversation for the Washington Commanders.

On Wednesday, owner Josh Harris’s wife, Marjorie, led a Day of Service in Washington, D.C., which also included president Jason Wright, several team legends, and the entire 2024 rookie class.

At one point during the Commanders’ final stop at a local D.C. school, Mrs. Harris met with the local media where she was asked about the name.

She didn’t back down from the question either.

“As you would imagine, everybody has an opinion about the name,” Harris said. “Some good, some bad, some in the middle. And I think that, we have a lot of work to do, and so that name issue is going to be on the side for now until we can get things going.”

Harris’s answer was in line with everything else we’ve heard from this regime. They didn’t shut it down but said the on-field product, the fans and the community were the top priorities.

But that wasn’t all she said.

“Quite frankly, I had a whole day out in the community, and I kept referring to the team as the Commanders. And you know what? Sounds pretty good to me. So, for now, it’s the Commanders.”

The two key words here: “For now.”

Harris acknowledged that the name remains an issue. While another name change isn’t happening imminently, it remains a possibility down the road.

Harris handled this as well as anyone possibly could.

