Mariucci, Reid reunite to talk Mahomes, cheeseburgers and 2022 season goals

Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

In one epic afternoon, Kirk Cousins won his first NFC North title, threw for a career high in passing yards, handcrafted the biggest comeback in NFL history and set a record for the gaudiest jacket ever worn by a guy who thinks that khaki is a little too risque for public display. "My wife dresses me," he said. "She put it out last night and I looked at her and said, 'I don't know.'" She ...