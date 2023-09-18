Mariucci forecasts Jets' future in 2023 with Zach Wilson 'NFL GameDay Kickoff'
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci forecasts the New York Jets' future in 2023 with quarterback Zach Wilson.
Tim Boyle is the new Jets backup QB.
The Jets are going to experience a big downgrade at quarterback.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said there are no plans to bring in another QB to compete with Wilson for the starting job.
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
