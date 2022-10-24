Mariucci breaks down Packers' remaining schedule
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci breaks down the Green Bay Packers' remaining schedule.
We, as fans, often forget about the intelligence of the average NFL player when they get on the football field, as we only want to them cruising to victory in games. Their intelligence is often underrated, and some of them won college scholarships ...
When Rams coach Sean McVay heard the Panthers accepted the 49ers' trade offer for Christian McCaffrey, he had the exact reaction one would expect.
Christian McCaffrey went from the Panthers to the 49ers in the biggest trade of this NFL season. But it likely won’t be the last trade before the November 1 trade deadline. Here’s a look at some of the rumors, reports and expected moves that could be coming down the NFL pipeline in the next week: [more]
The Texas Republican was on the receiving end of insults and middle fingers from Yankees fans and an audience member had to be censored on "The View."
Wide receiver Mike Williams is also facing an extended absence.
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
The Green Bay Packers offense continued to struggle against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and even Aaron Rodgers doesnt understand whats happening.
The Panthers already dealt Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson, but they may not be done. And several other teams might just be getting started.
No. 3 Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia will play in perhaps the biggest game of the college football season, and now it has a time and TV details.
CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore, a former NFL official, said he thought the play should have been ruled an incomplete pass.
Steph Curry provided a funny response when talking about the 49ers-Panthers Christian McCaffrey trade.
A look at the details of the contract for Colts quarterback Matt Ryan
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Despite sky-high expectations, the Broncos have fallen to 2-5. They’re facing the Jaguars in London on Sunday. Quite possibly, Denver will enter the bye at 2-6. What will that mean for head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who arrived before the team’s new owners did? Here’s what it could mean, and maybe what it should mean. Some [more]
Former Giants manager Dusty Baker had an incredible response after hearing Bruce Bochy was hired to be the Texas Rangers' new manager.
The Cleveland Browns enter next week's Monday Night Football showdown with the Bengals trying to break a four-game losing skid.
The Bears aren't expected to be major movers at the NFL trade deadline, but a trade for Jerry Jeudy at the right price could help them in the present and future.
PITTSBURGH (AP) Mike Tomlin had an out if he was looking for one a week ago. Kenny Pickett was in the concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky had come off the bench and played well in an upset win against Tampa Bay.
