Mariucci: I 'need to apologize' to Bengals for underestimating them ahead of Bills game
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci: I 'need to apologize' to Cincinnati Bengals for underestimating them ahead of Buffalo Bills game.
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci: I 'need to apologize' to Cincinnati Bengals for underestimating them ahead of Buffalo Bills game.
The Bengals and Joe Burrow make some history.
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens recap the first 3 games of the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round, but not before having a debate over whether it is still considered the best weekend for football each year.
The Chiefs waived cornerback Chris Lammons on Monday, the team announced, leaving them with 52 players on their 53-player roster. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (high ankle sprain) and tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) returned to practice last week. The Chiefs could activate them from injured reserve this week, which would create the need for corresponding [more]
The Steelers add another player to the offseason roster.
Joe Burrow is 5-1 in the playoffs and 3-0 versus the Kansas City Chiefs in his career.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy last squared off in college and accounted for 11 TDs. They'll meet again in Eagles vs. 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.
Jimmy Garoppolo's return to practice this week is doubtful as the 49ers prepare for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
The Cowboys had one last chance last night against the 49ers, down seven points and 94 yards from a touchdown, with 45 seconds to play. The effort left much to be desired. It nearly left even less. On the first play, quarterback Dak Prescott received the shotgun snap at the one, rolled right, started into [more]
Kyle Shanahan understands why fans were frustrated with his clock management to end the first half, but doubled down on his play-calling.
Was this Elliott's last play in a Cowboys uniform? If so, it's one to forget.
Barring something unforeseen, Brock Purdy reportedly will be the 49ers' starting quarterback when the 2023 season opens.
Tony Romo did not have a good day broadcasting the Bills-Bengals game and Twitter let him know about it
Running back Christian McCaffrey said he had to fight through the 49ers' playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Tom Brady was in no mood to discuss his NFL future when asked about it by Jim Gray on the latest "Let's Go!" podcast.