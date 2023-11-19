Marist football, Lowell advance to OSAA state championship games

The OSAA high school football playoffs are headed to the final week and two Eugene-area teams are moving on to state championship games.

Here are takeaways from this week's games.

Marist’s Dennis Jackson Jr. makes a catch as the No. 2 Marist Spartans take on No. 3 Seaside in the OSAA Class 4A state semifinals Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Hillsboro Stadium in Hillsboro.

Three interceptions help lead Marist to 25-14 win over Seaside

HILLSBORO — No. 2 Marist fought tooth and nail on offense while the Spartans intercepted three passes to defeat No. 3 Seaside (8-3) 25-14 in the Class 4A state semifinals on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.

A Marist safety, a pair of rushing scores from Aiden Hazen and Dennis Jackson Jr. from 17 and 65 yards out, Kaden Erlenbush's 26-yard touchdown reception from Nick Hudson and Christian Guerrero's 28-yard field goal gave the Spartans all their points.

Marist (11-1) will face No. 1 Henley (12-0) in the state championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday at Caldera High School.

Hudson completed 19 of 32 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown.

The victory earned Marist its first state championship appearance since 2021 when it lost 49-34 to Marshfield.

"Nick (Hudson) is a special player," Marist head coach Charlie Landgraf said. "Offense made plays when we needed it, and we knew the weather was going to be a factor. I'm just so proud of our guys."

Seaside tied it 7-7 on Ryder Jackson's 11-yard rushing score in the first quarter but wouldn't score again until Jake White's 9-yard rushing score with 1:26 remaining in the third quarter.

Quarterbacks Zayden Anderson and Kyler McCleary combined to go 10 of 18 for 183 yards for the Seagulls.

On the Seagulls opening drive, James Harvey's interception led to Hazen's touchdown, giving the Spartans a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Joe Thornton and Brady Bidwell accounted for the other two interceptions.

The Spartans led the Seagulls 16-7 at halftime thanks to Jackson Jr.' 65-yard rushing score.

"He's a speedster," Hudson said on Jackson Jr. "Today, I think he played his best game. He was playing 110%. He's always high motor."

The Spartans completed their scoring efforts on 6-foot-6 Erlenbush's 26-yard touchdown catch followed Guerrero's field goal in the third quarter.

Hazen accounted for six solo tackles. Dawson Relling and Cash Andrus each had four.

JaMar Thurman rushes for 4 TDs in Lowell win over Oakland

JaMar Thurman rushed for four touchdowns and caught another to lead No. 3 Lowell to a 32-18 win over No. 2 Oakland in the Class 2A state semifinals Saturday at Willamette High School.

Thurman rushed scores from 52, 9, 13, and 44 yards out. The junior caught a 56-yard reception from Justus Thurman in the third quarter and completed a 100-yard Pick-6 with 2:57 remaining.

Lowell (11-1) will face No. 1 Weston-McEwen/Griswold (11-0) in the state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.

Carter Harris and Justus Thurman completed 4 of 9 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.

It will be Lowell's first appearance in the state championship since 2013 when the Devils lost to Imbler 62-6.

Oakland tied it 6-6 when quarterback Ryan Fullerton connected with James Baimbridge on a 23-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Gabe Williamson's 37 and 45-yard rushing scores completed the Oakers offensive efforts in the second half.

No. 3 Elkton falls to No. 10 Echo

HILLSBORO — The No. 3 Elkton Elks (8-2) saw their season come to an end Saturday after a 34-19 loss to No. 10 Echo in the OSAA Class 1A 6-man state semifinals at Hillsboro Stadium.

Echo (8-3) will face No. 4 Joseph (9-1) in the state championship at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hermiston High School.

"I'm super proud of our guys," said Elkton head coach Jeremy Lockhart. "They played hard all the way through. Just love this team. It's been a great ride. It's unfortunate that it ends here, but it was fantastic to coach these guys and love them to death."

Two quarterbacks completed 12 of 17 passes for 203 yards for Echo.

Sam Wyse rushed a pair of touchdowns from 4 and 55 yards out. Dom Curiel added 9-yard rushing score and connected with Kohlvin Wyse on a 42-yard touchdown pass. Isiic Wade's 6-yard catch completed the scoring efforts for the Cougars.

Three quarterbacks completed 12 of 27 passes for 84 yards for Elkton. Senior quarterback Anthony Alimenti threw all three touchdown passes.

