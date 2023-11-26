Marist football falls to Henley in OSAA Class 4A state championship

BEND — No. 2 Marist football (11-2) fell to No. 1 Henley 42-28 in the OSAA Class 4A state championship at Caldera High School on Saturday night.

The Hornets completed a perfect 13-0 season and won their third state title in program history. Their two other state titles were in 1946 and 1982.

Henley sophomore quarterback Joseph Janney completed 13 of 20 passes for 133 yards, passed for a touchdown and rushed for four.

On defense, Janney caught two interceptions along with Kyle Nichols and Luke Bennett, who each had one.

Marist junior quarterback Nick Hudson completed 22 of 41 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Christian Guerrero caught two of Hudson's touchdown passes. Aaron Bidwell and Kaden Erlenbush each caught one.

