Marist College hires Mike Willis as football head coach

Mike Willis was hired as the new head coach of the Marist College football team following a three-week search for Jim Parady’s successor, the college announced Tuesday.

The New Jersey native joins Marist after nine seasons as an assistant coach at Princeton University, his alma mater. The former offensive lineman served there most recently as the offensive coordinator, helping lead a high-scoring unit.

Mike Willis was hired as head coach of the Marist College football team on Dec. 19, 2023.

“I’m honored to be the next head football coach at Marist College,” Willis said in a statement, thanking Marist administrators for their belief in him. “I’m excited to build an elite staff, recruit the best student-athletes in the country, and develop our players to reach their full potential. I can’t wait to get to work!”

Parady retired on Nov. 29, ending a 32-year run that was the longest current head coaching tenure in Division I football. Marist athletic director Tim Murray announced then they would conduct a wide-spanning search for the fifth coach in the program’s history. Longtime defensive coordinator Scott Rumsey served as head coach during the brief interim.

'A satisfying experience': Marist football coach Jim Parady retires after 32 years

Home turf: Marist plans new turf field and track, launches fundraiser

Willis received a bevy of congratulatory messages on social media Tuesday and was praised by Princeton head coach Bob Surace, who said he was “thrilled” by his former protégé taking a significant step in his career. There also was a wave of fans who applauded the school’s decision. WFAN sports radio host Brandon Tierney, a former Marist athlete, tweeted, “Absolutely fantastic hire!”

Willis graduated from Princeton in 2014 and joined its coaching staff the following year, first as a defensive intern and then as tight ends coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator and assistant head coach in 2020 and helped lead the Tigers to a 22-8 record since.

Princeton averaged 33.4 points per game in 2021, going 9-1 and winning the Ivy League championship. They went 8-2 and led the league in scoring at 27.8 points per game the next year. The Tigers were 5-5 this fall in a rebuilding season.

The Red Foxes went 4-7, including 4-4 in the Pioneer Football League, and averaged 17.4 points per game this past season. In hiring a young, offensive-minded head coach, Marist obviously hopes for an improvement in scoring. Leading rusher Amin Woods is among the offensive players expected to return.

Mike Willis succeeded the retired Jim Parady as Marist College football coach on Dec. 19, 2023. Willis previously was the offensive coordinator at Princeton.

“Mike was impressive in many areas during the search process,” Murray said in a statement. “His energy and passion for football was clearly contagious in his presentation to everyone he met with on campus. Mike’s academic and football backgrounds have prepared him well to build on our football program.”

Before helping maintain Princeton’s Ivy League dominance as a coach, Willis contributed to their turnaround a decade ago as a player. The team went 1-9 in his freshman year but, as a senior, the 6-foot-4 lineman was part of a group that helped the Tigers average what was then an Ivy League-record 43.7 points per game en route to winning the league title.

Princeton went on to break that record, averaging 47 points per game during an undefeated 2018 season in which it ranked as high as eighth nationally.

Willis became tight ends coach in 2016 and Princeton produced an All-Ivy standout at the position in each of his first six seasons coaching it, including Graham Adomitis, who was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas was drafted in the sixth round by the Cincinnati Bengals this year, becoming the seventh player coached by Willis who later inked an NFL deal.

“Coach Willis’s emphasis on success on and off the field will make him an excellent addition to the Marist community,” Marist president Kevin Weinman said in a statement. “I am convinced Marist’s football program will reach new heights under his leadership, building upon all that Coach Parady, his staff, and our student-athletes have accomplished.”

Stephen Haynes: shaynes@poughkeepsiejournal.com; 845-437-4826; Twitter: @StephenHaynes4

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: College football: Marist hires Mike Willis as new head coach