Marisol Gomez's leadership boosting Plainsmen softball

Apr. 25—Players on the Laramie High softball team voted senior Marisol Gomez a captain due to her consistent leadership.

Gomez earned that reputation from her peers by maintaining a positive mindset through the ebbs-and-flows of a season. The Plainsmen are still looking to string together consistent games, but Gomez has remained one of the team's most productive players.

"We've struggled in conference games so far," Gomez said. "We have a lot of opportunities left in the season, and we need to do what we can to take advantage of those."

At the plate, Gomez holds the team's third-best batting average (.341) in a team-high 41 at-bats. She also ranks top-five on the Plainsmen in on-base plus slugging percentage (1.170) and slugging (.727).

Her damage has come in the form of extra-base hits. Gomez is tied with teammate senior Emilee Sirdoreus for a team-best six doubles, and is one of three Laramie players with a triple.

As a result, she has five more runs batted in (17) than the next closest Plainsmen. Gomez trails LHS leadoff hitter Hailey Loya (17) in runs scored by two, and has followed her at No. 2 in the lineup in nearly every game this year.

"My goal at the start of the season was to bat over .300," Gomez said. "By the end of the season, I can hopefully reach .350 or higher. I always do the same thing going into every at-bat.

"I take two deep breaths in and let one out. I have one focal point on my bat to look at. There is a lot of positive self-talk to myself saying, 'You can hit this pitcher,' and that gives me a lot of confidence."

Gomez feels she does most of her damage on fastballs over the inside part of the plate. Laramie coach Luke Andrews thinks her experience at the varsity level gives her an edge.

"I definitely don't like changeups," Gomez said. "Not really a fan of outside pitches either, but anything over the middle or inside I love."

Added Andrews: "She's a four-year starter. She's seen a whole lot of at-bat's in that time. Her approach and mental attitude helps a lot. Nothing really rattles her, and she constantly feels upbeat and ready to go."

Her ability to feel zen in many situations comes from discovering that she plays worse when overly stressed. Gomez also feels fortunate to play softball with teammates she's come to love, understanding it won't last forever.

"It's about finding a balance between focus, and being able to relax and have fun," Gomez said. "Sometimes, I fake my confidence. I definitely get nervous, but I try to make myself believe that I will succeed in that situation."

Andrews believes the best example of her calming herself down in a high-pressure situation is in her two-strike approach. With two strikes, batters typically shorten their stride and choke up on the bat for more control.

"She has one of the best two-strike approaches on the team," Andrews said. "She understands what her pitch is, and she does a good job of hunting for that."

Added Gomez: "I choke up, widen my stance and get quicker to the ball. My mentality changes, and I widen my zone a bit. With no strikes, I look for a specific pitch that I want to hit.

"With two strikes, I look at it as if I'm in a battle against the pitcher. That's where my positive self-talk comes into play."

This season, Gomez has found a home in the field playing third base. She made the position change from left field to third after the graduation of former teammates Kailyn Ruckman and Paysen Witte.

The biggest issue for Gomez with the switch has been the feel for her throw across the diamond. With the distance of throws from left field being further, Gomez has been susceptible to overthrows to first base.

"That comes with adjusting," Gomez said. "I haven't played left field, even in travel, since my sophomore year. I trust Andrews and his decision making. I like third base better than left, but the reads you make and the throws are different."

Added Andrews: "I'm very confident in her ability to lock down third. She's been a defensive mainstay for us."

Gomez has put a lot of focus into understanding the team's various defensive calls. The calls help her remember where she is supposed to go with the ball if it is hit at her.

Gomez also learns the responsibilities of positions she doesn't play. This is so she can constantly remind teammates of what the scenario at hand calls for.

"Whether I'm at third or in left, I think I'm one of the best communicators in the field," Gomez said. "I try my best to help the team know what to do, and to prepare myself for where to go."

The Plainsmen are looking to reach the state tournament for the second time in Gomez's tenure with the team. Andrews knows she is going to be a key factor in reaching that goal.

"She's gonna be a catalyst," Andrews said. "She's a senior leader for us, and can help us turn our season around."

Laramie (6-9 overall, 2-4 East Conference) returns to play with a home game against Cheyenne South (0-12, 0-7) at 4 p.m. today at the Sandy Aragon Softball Complex in Laramie.

