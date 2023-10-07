How Marionville football built itself into a sustainable area power

SARCOXIE — When Cash Pomeroy was in sixth grade, he volunteered to be a water boy for the Marionville football team because he wanted to get a feel for the program and know what it was all about.

Throughout the years, he saw the Comets dominate. He watched his favorite players wear the Marionville blue, win Southwest Conference championships and rank among the best teams in the state. Players like Wil Carlton, Dakota Wilson, Blane Young and many others helped inspire the next generation.

Now a sophomore and pushed into action following the graduations of those who inspired him, Pomeroy is one of the leaders of the latest iteration of the Comets and the program's recent run of greatness hasn't had any dropoff whatsoever.

"We knew back then that we were going to have to step up and be a big part of this," Pomeroy said.

Pomeroy looks like Marionville's next big thing as the Comets stayed undefeated with a 42-6 win over previously unbeaten Sarcoxie (6-1) on Friday night. The win put the Comets (7-0) in sole possession of first place in the Southwest Conference with two games remaining.

The sophomore rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns as the Comets are two wins from their fourth-straight undefeated regular season. The Class 1 area power hasn't lost a regular season contest since Oct. 25, 2019.

"We have great coaches here and our assistants are bought in just as much as the head coach," Marionville coach Paden Grubbs said. "When you have that buy-in, then they're going to put the extra work in during the offseason with the kids. Our program goes as far as the assistant coaches go and the effort the kids put into the weight room. Then you combine that with good talent and good things are going to happen."

The Comets' work ethic is apparent when watching them on the field, as well as their talent.

Pomeroy stands out the most, as a listed 6-foot-2, 240-pound running back with great speed. He doesn't go down on first contact and battles for everything – unless he outruns you for a 63-yard touchdown as he did on the third play of the game.

Senior Hugh Eaton is also all over the field, doubling up as a hard-running tailback or going from sideline to sideline on defense, being involved in just about every tackle. Sophomore Bryer Guerin has proven to be a trusted quarterback who can also run.

Combine the stars with a defense that returned its front seven from a year ago and the Comets have yet to allow more than eight points in a game this season. Owen Willis had an early sack that set the tone, with senior Gage Guerin and Braydon Bellah each grabbing interceptions.

Against Sarcoxie, the Comets only allowed 190 yards to a team that came into the game averaging 450.2 per outing.

"They all trust each other to do their jobs defensively," Grubbs said. "They're well-coached by our defensive coaching staff. They do a great job of getting to the football with effort. When you combine those three things, good things happen and hopefully we can continue that. We were hoping our defense would be our strength and it has been to this point."

Marionville will be at home for its final two regular-season games: a tough matchup with Ash Grove before the finale against Miller. The Comets have found a home at No. 1 in the statewide Class 1 media rankings for most of the season.

There's no reason to believe the Comets' success won't continue for this year, and beyond.

"For Marionville, my big thing is that I don't want to take a big drop," Grubbs said. "You know, there's going to come a time where we're probably going to be down for a little bit but I don't want to be rock bottom. Our kids have bought into the weight room and trust the coaches and the talent they have. We're so blessed right now with good talent. I'm just thankful for them."

