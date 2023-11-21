Who was the All-Marion Star Lineman of the Year for 2023?

MARION — At 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Pleasant junior Brady Henry looked the part of a dominant offensive lineman, but first-year football coach C.J. Westler wondered if his quiet demeanor foretold a passive approach.

Nope.

"Once we put the pads on in our first scrimmage that we had against Elgin and Fredericktown, it’s where he really started to show that mean streak side that he has and that physicality," Westler said. "That was the day I said, 'OK, this kid is going to be a player,' and he really opened my eyes and the other coaches' (eyes)."

As a left tackle this season, Henry did not allow a sack. In fact, he was so good and had the trust of his coaches so much, that they decided to move him from left to right tackle throughout the game depending on which direction they wanted to run the ball.

Closer look at Pleasant football: Winning football returns to Pleasant as Spartans post six wins heading into Week 10

More football from the Spartans: Pleasant digs out from immediate 2 TD deficit against Highland in MOAC football

So Pleasant's backs played follow No. 71 the last few games of the season.

"The thing about him is he’s a big kid, but if you picture how you want a lineman to look, he’s that guy," Westler said. "He’s not a big, sloppy kid. He’s together. He has the ability to bend, so he can get down in a stance and can fire out and move. He’s a real quiet kid and not a big, vocal kid. He leads through hard work and did everything we asked all year."

In 2022, a season where the Spartans went 1-9, they ran for 1,201 yards and passed for 1,412, scoring 20 touchdowns, averaging 13.4 points and converting 123 first downs. This year, they turned it around for six wins and a Division V playoff berth. More so, they produced 1,631 rushing yards and 1,953 passing yards for 36 touchdowns, 25.5 points per game and 155 first downs. Henry led the way for much of it.

He also emerged late in the season as a defensive lineman, further showing his talents in the trenches.

"This is a huge offseason in terms of getting stronger," Westler said. "He’s really strong in the lower body. He has to develop more in his upper body, which is unique for a lineman because a lot of times they’re really strong in the upper body but weaker in the lower body. He has that ability to bend, so he’s really good on the squat, and I think that’s why he’s so explosive.

Pleasant edged Galion 14-13 in a home Mid Ohio Athletic Conference football game Friday night.

The Brady Henry File

Stats: With him playing both tackle slots, the offense averaged 163 yards per game on the ground and 195 yards per game in the air for 25.5 points per game. Playing defense in the last half of the season, he added 22 tackles with one tackle for loss and one sack along the defensive line.

Accolades: First-team Mid Ohio Athletic Conference, first-team Central District in Division V, All-Marion Star Lineman of the Year, All-Marion County Lineman of the Year.

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

Twitter @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

Pleasant's Brady Henry gets in his stance at left tackle as the Spartans play Marion Harding at home in a Mid Ohio Athletic Conference football game this season.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: 2023 All-Marion Star Lineman of the Year