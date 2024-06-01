Marion Local wins second consecutive state team title

Jun. 1—DAYTON — Marion Local had 10 boys qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships at the University of Dayton's Welcome Stadium.

The Flyers maximized their athletes to their fullest, en route to notching their second consecutive D-III boys track and field state championship on Friday, the second day of the state championships.

The three-day tournament will wrap up today when Division II and Division I athletes complete their respective tournaments.

Marion Local scored 51 points, compared to second-place Lowellville's 35 points. Minster was the closest area finisher, coming in fifth with 23 points.

Last year, Marion Local won its first-ever track and field team championship. The Flyers have now won back-to-back state crowns.

"I know it means the world to us as coaches and our community," Marion Local coach Kyle Grabowski said. "A lot of people in our community came out to support them. That's the nice thing about small towns in Ohio. I'm just so proud of them. It's really cool to be here."

Marion Local's Toby Kremer won the state title in the pole vault on Friday, clearing a personal best height of 15 feet, 4 inches.

"It was something else," Kremer said about winning the state title in the pole vault. "Going up to 15 (feet), I had the pole. I had a good practice during the week. So, coming in, I knew what I could do. I'm just stoked right now."

On Friday, Marion Local's 800-meter relay (Wesley Schoen, Victor Hoelscher, Justin Knouff and Aiden Grieshop) won the state title with a time of 1:29.77.

Justin Knouff, who was part of the 800 relay, also placed seventh in the 100 (11.25) and was on the 400 relay (Brayden Pavelka, Knouff, Kyle Otte, Carter Jones) that finished second (43.37). Knouff competed in the 200 at the state meet but did not advance to the finals.

"I just have to learn how to finish the race in the 200," Knouff said with a grin. "Maybe next year I'll qualify (for the finals in the 200)."

On Thursday, senior Jack Knapke finished second in the discus with a personal-best toss of 177 feet, 1 inch. Knapke will be throwing at Ohio State next school year.