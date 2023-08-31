Marion Harding's defense rose up last week. Can it do it again in Week 3 against Newark?

MARION — A week after tiring in the second half en route to giving up 45 points, the Marion Harding defense rose to the challenge of facing a Power 5 quarterback recruit.

"They were lights out," Presidents football coach Chuck Williamson said of the defensive effort of Week 2. "I think they gave up in the first half under 40 total yards. We out-passed them, we out-yardaged, we out-everythinged them except the scoreboard. It’s just a couple little things that we need to clean up to become a really good football team."

Defensively it was a step in the right direction for Harding, which in the opener at Mount Vernon saw a 14-14 game at halftime turn into a 45-20 loss. The Arrows won last week 14-6.

Harding's Justin Long had an outrageous night with 21 tackles while Lucas Keller was right with him with 18 and Michael Williams with 10. Marquis Long picked off a pass as the Prexies forced eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

Ashland sophomore quarterback Nathan Bernhard was held to 7 of 26 passing for 45 yards, one TD and the interception to Long. The Arrows only had 163 yards of offense to Harding's 208 total yards. Harding QB Alex Stokes was 14 of 36 for 133 yards and Joshia Gooden and Daylen Boler combined for 60 yards rushing.

"Coach (Kyle) Curren came up with a really good game plan," Williamson said of his defensive coordinator. "We covered them up in a cover-0 and brought pressure. We brought pressure. We sacked him and striped him and recovered it for a touchdown, and they said we facemasked him. That hurt. (The defense) had him baffled. They were confused. Coach Curren developed a great game plan."

Marion Harding's football captains, from left, Michael Williams, Josiah Payne, Marquis Long and Alex Stokes listen to officials instructions during the pregame coin toss in Week 1 at Mount Vernon.

Scouting Newark

The Presidents will need a similar kind of effort against another highly productive quarterback. Newark's Steele Meister is a four-year starter who has completed 28 of 39 passes for 446 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception as the Wildcats are off to one of their better starts in years at 2-0.

Meister's top target is Drayson Peterson with nine catches for 206 yards and two touchdowns, while Carson Barnett has six receptions, and Preston Lunsford has three TD catches. In two games, Meister has 94 yards rushing and three touchdowns rushing, and Tee Davie leads with 96 yards rushing.

On defense, Alex Irvin with 23 tackles and Kalen Winbush with 18 are Newark's leaders. The Wildcats have intercepted two passes and have 12 tackles for loss as a team.

"The quarterback is legit," Williamson said. "He’s a four-year starter and he’s 6-5 and 210 pounds. He’s a big guy and a lefty. He set the school record last week throwing five touchdown passes. The running back is a sophomore, and he’s shifty with good vision. They are big up front on both sides of the line. We’re going to have to play well to beat them. There are no cupcakes this year."

Coming Home

Friday night will be Week 3, but it will also be the opener in Harding Stadium. Being 0-2 to start the season on the road, Williamson can't wait to play in the friendly confines.

"I’ve been doing this a long time, and it used to be that home field advantage was an advantage, but now it seems like with these kids these days it’s a lot bigger advantage to be home. It just is," he said. "I don’t know why, but it seems to be a big thing to be home. We’re glad to be home in front of our home folks. They’re having a pep rally at the school on Friday so our kids will be jacked up and be ready to go get that win."

While Harding lost 45-20 to the Yellow Jackets to start the season, Newark knocked them off 35-28 last week. Newark also beat Zanesville 35-21, so they can put points in the board in bunches. That means the Harding defense will be tested again.

"I can’t say enough about the defense," Williamson said.

