Marion Harding boys basketball building on its resume after rare Central District victory

MARION — The 2023-24 Presidents are quickly moving up the list of all-time Marion Harding boys basketball teams.

With Tuesday night's 64-45 Division I sectional semifinal boys basketball victory over No. 21 seed Olentangy, No. 12 Harding won its 17th game, which is the most since the 2009-10 team that won 20 games.

More on a Harding athlete: Best of the Week: What did Marion Harding gymnast Autumn Fitzgerald do for a fourth time?

Go vote: Last week's winners and this week's nominees for the Marion Star Best of the Week Polls

It was just the fourth tournament win in the Central District in program history as three wins from 2008 to 2011 came when it was in the Northwest District as did all other tourney wins prior to the 1990s. Since 1980, the Prexies have won just seven tournament games.

Its last tourney win came in 2020-21, so knocking off the Braves to open the postseason meant a lot.

"It’s why you coach. It’s what you’re here for — the postseason," Marion Harding coach Jamie Pearson said. "I give my kids all the credit in the world. We had a great week of preparation. Our scout team did some phenomenal things. The best part about these guys is no matter what their role is or whatever they’re called on to do, they all do it and did it with a smile. It’s one of the reasons we’re at 17 wins now. I’m proud of the effort from everybody."

How did the Prexies do it?

After a tight first quarter ended with a Marquis Long Jr. baseline jumper at the buzzer to put Harding up 14-13, the team started to assert itself in the second period starting with back-to-back 3-pointers from Braylyn Dyer and Trey Cady. With 45 seconds to go in the half, a Logan Thrapp elbow jump shot put the Prexies up 10.

Olentangy scrambled back in the closing seconds to make it 29-24 at halftime, but in the first three minutes of the second half, Harding was back in front by double figures and cruised from there.

Thrapp led the Presidents (17-6) with 19 points followed by 15 from Long, 14 from Cady and 10 from Dyer. Olentangy (12-11) had 13 apiece from Carter Hire and Jay Agrawal and 11 from Ulysses Ponder.

"I’m just happy for my kids because they helped dispel the rumor a little bit that we don’t play anybody because that was a good team and we were able to beat them," Pearson said. "We had some big wins, and I remind people of this. We beat River Valley which is second in the Central District (in Division II). We beat Indian Valley South who has 19 wins. We got big wins in Florida. Our league as far as the top three goes was very good."

Marion Harding's Logan Thrapp looks to make a pass during a Division I boys basketball sectional tournament home game Tuesday against Olentangy.

Up next

Harding will host No. 19 Teays Valley Friday at 7 p.m. for a D-I sectional title. The Vikings are 15-7 and won the Mid-State League's Buckeye Division at 11-3.

"I don’t know a ton about Teays," Pearson said. "We played them this summer, and I know they’ve got some guys who can play. They are similar to us. They a big school like us where they’re playing some smaller division schools, but they’re well coached and do some good things."

If Harding can win Friday, it would be the first time since the 1979-80 team that it has won multiple tournament games in a season. That 1980 squad won just four games in the regular season before making an improbable run to the AAA district finals at Bowling Green, winning four times in the postseason.

"For our kids it would be phenomenal to (win Friday), so we’ll go back to work and stay up late tonight and try to get a plan on two-days turnaround and see if we can come up with a way to handle Teays Valley," Pearson said.

Marion Harding's Marquis Long Jr. shots a free throw during a Division I boys basketball sectional tournament home game Tuesday against Olentangy.

Other boys tournament games

As a 20 seed in Division III, Mount Gilead tried to upset No. 2 North Union, but the Wildcats prevailed 65-61 in a game that was close all night. North Union got 31 points from Max Parish, 15 from Nolan Draper and 14 from Miles Hall, while the Indians got 17 from Hayden Somerlot with five 3-pointers, plus 15 from Rowan Fitzpatrick and 14 from Gage Baker. The Wildcats will now host No. 12 Africentric Friday at 7 p.m.

Also in Division III, No. 15 Horizon Science upset No. 10 Cardington 71-69, while No. 7 Heath held off No. 11 Pleasant. In Division II, No. 3 Bishop Ready topped No. 22 Highland 66-41. No other information was available for these games prior to publishing.

In girls basketball, Division IV's top seeded Newark Catholic (23-0) knocked off No. 6 Mount Gilead 51-25 as Aubrey Thomas led the Indians (13-12) with 10 points.

rmccurdy@gannett.com

419-610-0998

X @McMotorsport

Instagram @rob_mccurdy_star

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: Marion Harding adding to its accolades with postseason win Tuesday