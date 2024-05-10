Marion County track athletes qualify for 30 events at state before rain delays region meet

May 10—RACHEL — The final meet before the state tournament, schools in AA Region I converged at North Marion High for the track and field region meet Thursday.

Not only did teams race each other for spots at state, but they raced the weather to get in as much as possible before thunderstorms hit.

Unfortunately, at around 7:30 p.m., officials put in place a 30-minute lightning delay with three events remaining. Despite this, the Marion County teams put up good showings all around.

"We're doing pretty good. We've over achieved with some relays, and that is a pleasant surprise," East Fairmont boys coach Ben Callaway said. "We'll see how we do down the road. We've placed in some places that allows us to get some at-large bids. As long as we can finish up shuddles and 4x400 after this rain delay, I'll be happy with that."

Before the lightning delay, East Fairmont had the most events won and qualified for. Senior Dakota Dammeyer got wins in boys discus and shot put, and freshman Sara Noechel won the girls high jump.

"[Winning the events and qualifying for states] feels good," Dammeyer said. "It's been one of my main focuses all year. Just trying to make it back to that meet that was narrowly missed last year. I got second in discus, so just trying to get first this year. That's been the goal. Finish some unfinished business."

Seven other individuals and one relay team also qualified for the Bees, bringing the total to 13. Jaden Dawson qualified in boys 110 and 300 meter hurdles, CJ Brandli qualified for boys 300 meter hurdles, Mason Blauvelt qualified for boys pole vault, Breeona Pheasant qualified for girls 100 meter dash, Kyra Hamilton qualified for girls pole vault, and Abreona Parilak qualified for girls high jump.

The team that qualified was the boys 4x800 relay, consisting of Drew Moore, Charlie Boyer, Nathaniel Stuck and Donovan Childs.

North Marion qualified for nine events, all but one by members of the girls team, including two wins at the meet. The wins came from junior Maylie Bland in the girls 100 meter hurdles and the girls pole vault.

"[Winning the hurdles] means a lot to me because I wasn't ranked to be at first," Bland said. "I wasn't expected to, and it was a huge [personal record] for me, and I'm really proud of myself."

It took only three other North Marion girls and a relay team to qualify for seven more events. Cierra Parker made it to state for the long jump and 400 and 200 meter dashes. Taylor Hess qualified for the 3200 meter and 1600 meter runs. Wesly Scott was the lone boy from North Marion to qualify for state, doing so for the high jump.

North Marion's girls shuddle hurdle team qualified in the final event before the rain delay. The team consisted of Lilly Pudder, Isabella Richards, Ella Harvey and Bland.

Most of North Marion's qualifiers are upper classmen, according to North Marion girls coach Jeff Crane. For a team that was runner up in the team competition last year at state, the upper classmen girls are doing what they're expected to.

"They're the ones doing what we expected them to do," Crane said. "They knew what they had to do. Maylie's having a fantastic day. Cierra, even coming off the injury, is still doing good. She PR'd in the 200, and Taylor PR'd in the 3200 and 1600."

Fairmont Senior rounded out the Marion County schools with eight events qualified for with two events won. Senior Tayvion Thornton won the boys 110 meter hurdles, and the girls 4x200 relay team of Sophie Starn, Ashlyln Awbrey, Tillie Cinalli and Charlee Beresford won too.

"It's very electrifying," Thornton said. "I worked very hard for this. This season, went through a lot of ups and downs, but I just know when it comes to qualifying for states and competing at states, I'm gonna do my best and strive to accomplish great things."

Thornton also qualified for the boys 100 meter dash. Cannon Dinger qualified for boys long jump, Kanayia Mahaney made it for girls 100 meter hurdles, Landon Jones qualified for boys 3200 meter run, and Josiah Brannen qualified for boys 800 meter run.

The girls 4x100 relay team of Starn, Beresford, Sydney Longwell and Awbrey qualified to round out the Polar Bears automatic bids.

"I thought we did what we wanted to," Head Coach Dayton McVicker said. "Everything we ran today we were hoping to qualify, and I think for the most part we have.... I thought all the kids have done great. Met or exceeded expectations."

There are still at large spots open for states that Marion County athletes could get if they beat competitors from the rest of the state. There are four at large qualifying positions for every event, and the top four competitors in the state who didn't automatically qualify will get them.

According to one coach at Fairmont Senior, Region I is the fastest in the state, and Region III is the slowest. All the Region I runners on the bubble have to do is beat out Region III times.

And according to East Fairmont coach Shane Eakle, it's possible for all four spots to be taken by Region I competitors in a given event. After the start of the lightning delay, there were 47 Marion County individuals and teams within the four spot window of all completed events. There is no guarantee any of them make it, however.

States will be on May 17 and 18 at Laidley Field in Charleston. Results and details for the AA Region I meet can be found on ncwvtf.com.

