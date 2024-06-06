Marion County high school football schedules released for first season with four classifications

Jun. 6—FAIRMONT — Marion County high school football fans can get their first look at the 2024 season as all three high school's have uploaded their schedules online.

Fairmont Senior and North Marion's are on the WVSSAC website, while East Fairmont's is on its own athletic page.

Fairmont Senior, looking to get its first ever championship in AAA, plays at home versus Lewis County on Aug. 30, University on Sept. 27, Wheeling Park on Oct. 11, Bridgeport on Nov. 1, and East Fairmont on Nov. 8. Away games are at Robert C. Byrd Sept. 6, Preston Sep. 13, North Marion Sept. 20, Buckhannon-Upshur Oct. 4, and Elkins Oct. 18. Bye week is Oct. 25.

Outside of the Wheeling Park game, Fairmont Senior Head Coach Nick Bartic noted all of the games are with opponents within the North Central West Virginia region.

"With our schedule, we've been able to localize it," Bartic said. "Morgantown made a change in their schedule, so we had to pick up Wheeling Park. Otherwise, all of our teams would be in North Central West Virginia, which helps with travel."

North Marion has six home and four away games this year. It hosts Fairmont Senior Sept. 20, Lincoln Sept. 27, Elkins Oct. 11, Robert C. Byrd Oct. 25, Roane County Nov. 1, and Liberty Harrison Nov. 8. Away games are at East Fairmont Aug. 29, Preston Sept. 6, Philip Barbour Sept. 13, and Lewis County Oct. 18. Bye week is Oct. 4.

The six home games came from Philip Barbour not making the jump to AAA, according to North Marion Head Coach Daran Hays. Hays said it worked out that Herbert Hoover could come to North Marion and fill the open spot. And having more home games has several benefits to it.

"I love playing at home, and our guys love playing at home," Hays said. "It's gonna be good for us financially. The only downside to it is it's the first three on the road. You do better gate wise if you have the early ones at home because weather always helps."

East Fairmont found itself with two bye weeks on Oct. 4 and Oct. 25. Home games are against North Marion Aug. 29, Braxton County Sept. 7, Liberty Harrison Oct. 18, and Lewis County Nov. 1 at Fairmont State's Duvall-Rosier Field. Away games are at Grafton Sept. 6, Bridgeport Sept. 13, Preston Sept. 26, Weir Oct. 11, and Nov. 8 at Fairmont Senior.

The two bye weeks are a result of Elkins dropping the game with East Fairmont, according to East Fairmont Head Coach Shane Eakle. While no new opponent, either in-state or out of state, has been found, Eakle believes it will all work out in the end and maybe give the team time to recover from injuries.

"Hopefully, if we got guys banged up late in the season, it'll give us a refresher," Eakle said. "You always like to play games, but it happens. We always try to get 10, but somethings are outside your control. So we'll play with what we got."

Two other oddities exist in East Fairmont's schedule. First, the Sept. 26 game at Preston is at 4 p.m. instead of the usual 7 p.m. kickoff. Eakle explained that's because of the Buck Wheat Festival. The other oddity is the Nov. 1 Lewis County game at Duvall-Rosier Field on the campus of Fairmont State University.

"We had to move that game because the soccer teams won the regional bid, and it was Fairmont Senior's week to play on Thursday," Eakle said. "The county decided instead of just moving Fairmont Senior, they bumped us off of Friday and moved Fairmont Senior's Thursday to our Friday night game."

Ealke said only soccer regionals could move football games and Fairmont State was gracious enough to let East Fairmont host Lewis County at Duvall-Rosier Field.

According to Hays, while changes were made as recent as March, these schedules were put together a year in advance.

"What people don't understand is a football schedule's not done that year or that spring even," Hays said. "Our 2025 schedule is essentially done. I think I have one game that I need to find. So you're always working a year or two ahead in football."

All three teams had to consider both the Big X Conference by-laws for football and the increase in classifications to AAAA. With all three Marion County schools moving to AAA, but not all Big X schools making the jump, the two factors caused some issues.

North Marion, for example, dropped Philip Barbour from its schedule because Philip Barbour is in AA. It also threw a wrench in North Marion's contract with Roane County because Roane County is still AA too. Hays said he and Roane County's coach agreed to break it off if both found different opponents for the week they play, but as of this writing the two will still face each other.

But the overall change brought on by the new classifications and the changes to the distribution of points for wins is seen as a positive, according to both Bartic and Hays. Bartic explained that it makes playing teams in the same classification more worth it for playoff chances.

"Teams are more willing to play teams in their class," Bartic said. "There's advantages to it, and there's other elements to it too that make it more difficult to schedule. As a whole, I don't think the more classifications has had too much of an impact. I think the strength of schedule component has helped more than the more classifications has hurt."

The new strength of schedule component is that teams get one bonus point for each win, and there are more points available for wins against schools of different classifications. It's 15 points for beating AAAA schools, 12 for AAA, nine for AA, and six for A.

The road to the championship game in Charleston begins with North Marion at East Fairmont on Thursday, Aug. 29. The regular season concludes as always with the East-West Game between East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior on Friday, Nov. 8.

Reach Colin C. Rhodes at 304-367-2548