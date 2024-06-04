All-Marion County girls flag football team and player of the year finalists

That’s a wrap on another successful flag football season, Marion County athletes. As the sport continues pushing athletes across Ocala schools to new heights, we must give them a well done for the season.

Titans Jakyra Bostick of Belleview and Madison Boyd of Trinity Catholic were player of the year finalists. Let’s find out who joins them on the 2024 Star Banner flag football all-county teams.

On May 21, every Athlete of the Year winner was announced at the Catch all photos from the award show here.

Player of the Year Finalists

Winner: Madison Boyd, Senior, Trinity Catholic

Trinity Catholic quarterback Madison Boyd (16) smiles with teammate Heaven Sanders (1) after scoring a touch down in the 3rd quarter. The Celtics defeated Belleview 37 - 7 at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala FL on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024. [Chris Spears /Ocala Star Banner]

Madison Boyd quarterbacked her team to a district title and a state championship push. Among the Celtics’ 13-2 record, both losses came to teams who at least made the state tournament Elite Eight. They went 6-0 against county teams and a district championship win over Belleview.

Boyd was the only player to throw for more than 2,500 yards in the 2024 season in the county. She amassed 47 touchdowns, 301 rushing yards, and threw a career-low seven interceptions as the full-time starter,

Runner-up: Jakyra Bostick, Junior, Belleview

Belleview's Jakyra Bostick (5) tries to haul in a touchdown pass against Trinity Catholic during the teams' March 20 matchup.

The county’s reigning player of the year posted another dominant two-way season. Belleview’s top receiver led the county in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Bostick may be more valuable on the defensive end of the ball. Her 13 interceptions are the highest grade in the country and the top 15 in the state.

Ocala Star-Banner 2024 All-County Flag Football

Offense

QB - Madison Boyd, Trinity Catholic - 47 TDs, QBR 129.4

C - Bella Maurice, Belleview - 274 receiving yards, 2 TDs, 5 sacks,

WR - Jakyra Bostick, Belleview - 762 receiving yards, 13 TDs, 13 INTs

WR - Kiely Bateman, Trinity Catholic - 545 receiving yards, 9 TDs

WR - Madison Yates, Trinity Catholic - 469 receiving yards, 6 TDs, 7 INTs

ATH - Heaven Sanders, Trinity Catholic - 502 receiving yards, 7 TDs, 51 tackles, 5 sacks, 5 INTs, 101 INT yards

ATH - Madison Douglass, Belleview - 483 receiving yards, 7 TDs, 35 tackles, 6 sacks, 3 INTs

ATH - Rose Gravel, Trinity Catholic - 486 receiving yards, 8 TDs, 4 INTs

Defense

LB - Bella Brantley, Belleview - 3 rushing TDs, 73 tackles, 7 INTs

LB - Merkari Harrington, Lake Weir - 60 tackles

DB - Alessa Washington, Trinity Catholic, - 9 INTs

DB - Janiana Wess, Forest - 13 INTs, 57 tackles

ATH - JD Perez, Forest - 30 tackles, 21 sacks

ATH - Hannah Mason, Belleview - 276 rushing yards, 4 rushing TDs, 29 tackles, 4 INTs

ATH - Morgan Cummings, Lake Weir - 11 INTs

ATH - Lizandra Mulkey, Lake Weir - 91 tackles

Honorable Mention

Belleview's Hannah Mason (4) prepares to receive a snap in the first quarter against Trinity Catholic. The Celtics defeated Belleview 37 - 7 at Trinity Catholic High School in Ocala FL on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024. [Chris Spears /Ocala Star Banner]

Rylee Ostanik, Trinity Catholic; Faith Waller, Lake Weir; Rylie Feagle, Forest; Ashlynn Cangaeli, Forest; Empris Tucker, Lake Weir; Camden Collins, Forest, I'Jaia Bethea, Vanguard; Melanie Santiago, Vanguard

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: All-Marion County flag football team, player of the year finalists