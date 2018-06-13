Marion Bartoli cancels comeback and announces plans to become a coach

Marion Bartoli returned at the Tie Break Tens in March but has since decided to abandon her comeback to the tour - AFP

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli has abandoned her comeback attempt and announced her intention to become a coach.

The 33-year-old shocked tennis by retiring just weeks after winning her only grand slam title in 2013 and then announced the equally surprising news in December that she was attempting a comeback.

In between, a combination of an abusive relationship with an ex-boyfriend and a mystery virus picked up in India led her to lose a life-threatening amount of weight.

Bartoli was barred from competing in the legends event at Wimbledon in 2016 because doctors feared the effort could kill her but thankfully she recovered and it was that ordeal that spurred her desire to try again.

Bartoli had initially targeted the Miami Open in March before switching her efforts to the American hard-court season but has now admitted defeat after the shoulder problem that prompted her retirement resurfaced.

Bartoli retired shortly after her first Grand Slam win at Wimbledon in 2013 Credit: AP

The Frenchwoman wrote on Twitter: "To my dismay I must unfortunately stop my comeback attempt. The necessary increase of training doses to try to find my best level caused pain again to my right shoulder, which become incompatible with a recovery at the highest level."

Bartoli, who was due to be the headline act at next week's Liverpool International exhibition, only appeared on court once during her comeback attempt, at the Tie Break Tens tournament in New York in March, where she lost in the first round to Serena Williams.

A mon grand désarroi je dois malheureusement arrêter ma tentative de comeback. En effet l'augmentation nécessaire des doses d'entraînements pour tenter de retrouver mon meilleur niveau, entraînent des douleurs à nouveau à mon épaule droite pic.twitter.com/pFnubgrmTe — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) June 13, 2018

Bartoli has forged a successful media career during her retirement and said she will now evaluate all her options but hopes to coach a female player.

She continued on Twitter: "I want to thank everyone who accompanied me on this wonderful human adventure. I will now take the time to reflect on the various professional projects available to me.

Bartoli has been carving out a career in the media since her retirement, most recently commentating at the French Open Credit: Reuters

"Nevertheless, I have a deep desire to transmit all that the very high level has taught me, and I therefore want to invest myself in the training of a player to help her maximise her potential."