Mario Williams will be one of the more sought after names in the portal at WR

You know by now that Mario Williams has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. The talented receiver originally came to Los Angeles with quarterback Caleb Williams from the University of Oklahoma.

After two seasons with the Trojans, Williams will look for his third college team.

The receiver came down with 35 catches for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2021 for the Oklahoma Sooners. In 2022, his debut season with the Trojans, Williams grabbed 40 catches for 631 yards and 5 TDs. In 2023, Williams finished with 29 catches for 305 yards and 2 TDs.

Williams was also a talented baseball player in his high school days. He was rated as the 86th-ranked prospect in Florida (Plant High School) in Tampa Bay.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas A&M and West Virginia all offered Williams out of high school and will try to land him in the portal for the 2024 college football season.

USC WR Mario Williams has entered the portal. In his two seasons, one at Oklahoma and one with USC, he had 75 catches for 1011 yards. pic.twitter.com/keQght9z2k — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 15, 2023

