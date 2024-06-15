Mario Rui: Three Portuguese giants in talks for Napoli left back

Mario Rui will not be part of Antonio Conte’s new project at Napoli and the big three Portuguese clubs have opened talks for the left back.

The 33-year-old full back has been a divisive figure amongst Partenopei fans since his arrival in July 2017 but has featured regularly for the club over the last seven years, making 227 appearances and helping them win the Scudetto in the 2022-23 season.

Conte has now taken over at Napoli, signing a three-year contract, and is planning some sweeping changes this summer to try and close the gap to the teams at the top. Mario Rui is not expected to be part of these plans and his agent Mario Giuffredi hinted at this in a recent interview.

Mario Rui future

As reported by Corriere del Mezzogiorno via TMW, Porto, Benfica and Sporting CP have all been in contact to start exploring a summer move for Mario Rui, interested in snapping up the Napoli left back this summer.

The 33-year-old has two years left on his contract in the Campania capital and could likely leave in a fairly low-cost deal, making space in Conte’s new squad.