Mario Lemina scores 97th minute winner as Wolves comeback stuns depleted Spurs

Mario Lemina celebrates his winning goal - Getty Images/Darren Staples

Ange Postecoglou has already excelled in the post Harry Kane rebuild and for nearly 90 minutes it appeared that Tottenham’s head coach would pass another substantial test.

The absences of James Maddison and Micky van der Ven were billed as huge blows to the ‘Big Ange’ revolution, after the collateral damage of that chaotic defeat by Chelsea on Monday night.

Yet just when it appeared Postecoglou was going to demonstrate an ability to win ugly, Wolves substitute Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina finally shattered their resilience in added time to spark scenes of wild celebration.

There will be tougher tests ahead for Tottenham, with arguably their best two players of the season so far, Maddison and Van Der Ven, injured and unlikely to return until the start of next year.

Without their playmaker Maddison, Tottenham were badly missing creativity and had their backs to the wall for lengthy periods of pressure.

They did take an early lead through Brennan Johnson and with almost half the rest of Postecoglou’s team missing, including suspended defenders Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, this was not the thrilling entertainment of previous Tottenham performances.

Indeed, it was centre-back Eric Dier who produced the best individual performance in his first start under the new manager.

They just could not finish the job and Wolves extended their fine home record with a dramatic response in added time to sentence Postecoglou to a second hurtful defeat in a week.

This was far removed from the ‘Ange-Ball’ we have become accustomed to and he will use the international break to try and find some solutions.

It did start so promisingly, and took only three minutes for Postecoglou’s reconstructed team to deliver a response to the questions on how they would cope.

With Maddison missing, there will be added pressure on Johnson to step up and he produced the clinical finish to a wonderful attacking move involving Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro.

Kulusevski’s inventive flick sent Porro clear in the area and his low cross was converted by Johnson at the near post.

Wolves have been impressive at Molineux this season and did recover, pressing Tottenham and attempting to expose the high line that has become Postecoglou’s trademark.

Even with the absence of Van Der Ven, Romero and Udogie, Tottenham remain wedded to a defensive approach that is daring and risky.

Wolves badly need a new centre-forward in January. They remain desperately short of a penalty box predator and their only chance of the first-half came from Lemina, whose low shot was saved by Guglielmo Vicario.

Their profligacy continued into the second-half, with Matheus Cunha and Hee Chan Hwang both wasting opportunities, and Tottenham were becoming increasingly fortunate.

Sarabia finally made the breakthrough in the first minute of injury time, taking Cunha’s pass down brilliantly before lashing a shot into the corner.

Lemina then slid in the winner after a cleverly timed run to send Molineux crazy.

02:58 PM GMT

Pablo Sarabia speaking to TNT Sports

🔄 87' substituted on

⚽️ 90+1' scored the equaliser

🅰️ 90+7' assisted the comeback winner



02:52 PM GMT

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou speaking to TNT Sports

“It is always a tough game here. Wolves are always going to come on strong and we ran out of legs at the end. It is understandable; a lot of those guys haven’t played. They scored a couple of good goals; a hard one to take. “Wolves are tough to beat and they came at us. We could have been more positive first half. We scored early and played conservatively; we had chances we could have taken.”

On pressure in attack without James Maddison:

“The game is the same, 11 v 11. We’ve got to keep playing our football and the chances will come from that.”

02:48 PM GMT

Your comments

John Manahan: “The defeat on Monday may cost Spurs a lot more than 3 points. Only Davies and mayb Hojbjerg were decent of the replacements. Van de Ven and Maddison probably out til 2024 and Romero 2 more games suspended. 26 pts from 30 was outstanding but the dream is probably over. Hugely deserved win for Wolves.”

Steve Airhill: “Although having seen the lineup I thought Spurs would be lucky to come away with a draw, however a loss like this is hard to take, I wonder if Wolves always celebrate a win like they have won the Champions League.”

Mark Henderson: “A bit early in the season for things to be going Spursy.”

Joe Allen: “What is happening? 2 extra time goals conceded. Spursy is back. In spades.”

Laurie Bude: “😂😂😂 hilarious! It’s Spursytime again!”

02:45 PM GMT

Wolves win it late

Mario Lemina scored the winning goal for Wolves in the 97th minute and it is safe to say Molineux went into a state of complete jubilation.

02:44 PM GMT

Molineux erupts

02:43 PM GMT

Impressive recent home record against the 'Big Six'

02:42 PM GMT

Have your say

Well, what a dramatic finale to that game at Molineux. Did Wolves deserve the three points? Were Spurs being Spursy? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

02:40 PM GMT

02:32 PM GMT

FT: Wolves 2 Tottenham 1

Full time at Molineux and the Wolves fans are in a state of delirium. Two late goals from Sarabia and Lemina have turned it around for Wolves and Gary O’Neil’s side take all three points.

02:31 PM GMT

Goal stands

Lemina was onside and Wolves have won it at the death. Tottenham were 1-0 up as the 90th minute was approaching but Wolves have come from behind to win it.

02:30 PM GMT

GOAL! Lemina scores the winner!

Wolves have won the game! Mario Lemina slides home in the 97th minute. Is he onside though?

02:29 PM GMT

90+5 minutes: Wolves 1 Tottenham 1

Doherty is the next one booked as he is unimpressed with the referee for not giving Wolves a free-kick but then giving one to Tottenham.

02:28 PM GMT

90+4 minutes: Wolves 1 Tottenham 1

Son goes down rolling around and Tottenham are awarded a free-kick. Dawson is booked and will miss Wolves’ next match. Looking at the replays that is a poor decision as it looks like Son was the one initially fouling Dawson and preventing him from getting to the ball.

02:24 PM GMT

GOAL! Sarabia equalises in the 90th minute!

What a finish from Pablo Sarabia! Wolves have lacked any quality in the final third but that is sensational. Cunha chips into the path of Sarabia, who is making a run into the area. He takes a great first touch and volleys home past Vicario at the near post before it bounced. 1-1 and there are six minutes of additional time. Can Wolves find a winner now?

02:22 PM GMT

89 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Lo Celso nearly wraps up the three points for Tottenham. His strike from the edge of the box is well saved by Sa and it goes behind for a corner. Wolves clear their lines and Bentancur is booked for stopping a Wolves counter-attack.

02:19 PM GMT

86 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Double change for Wolves. Sarabia and Doyle come on for Ait-Nouri and Gomes. Is this the last throw of the dice from Gary O’Neil? He must be wondering how his team have not scored today.

02:18 PM GMT

84 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Ait-Nouri makes a bursting run down the left and makes his way towards the penalty area. He sees two teammates at the back post and tries to find them. But Emerson is there to clear it behind for a corner. But once again the corner hits the first Tottenham defender. What a waste!

Moments later a great ball is played in towards the huge figure of Kalajdzic but his header misses the target. He should have done so much better there.

02:13 PM GMT

80 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Wolves come close again. Lemina bursts into the area and he is in a good position to shoot. Instead he pulls it across towards Doherty but Davies clears. Lemina should have taken the shot on himself.

02:10 PM GMT

77 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Sa has gone down after Kulusevski left a little on him but he is back up fairly quickly. That was a little naughty from Kulusevski as he was not getting the ball and he knew what he was doing.

02:08 PM GMT

75 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Double change for Tottenham as goalscorer Johnson, who went down with cramp a few minutes ago, comes off for Gil and Bissouma, who is on a yellow and could have been sent off, is taken off for Lo Celso.

02:06 PM GMT

73 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Gary O’Neil has brought on Kalajdzic for Bellegarde.

02:06 PM GMT

72 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Chance for Johnson. Tottenham break and Hojbjerg plays the ball across to Johnson. He is around 20 yards out and takes it first time but his shot does not trouble Sa’s goal. He then goes down with a bit of cramp.

02:04 PM GMT

70 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Is Bissouma a little lucky there? He is penalised for taking down Cunha and he is already on a yellow. It looks like he did get a bit of the ball but if the referee feels that is a free-kick you have to ask the question was that a yellow card offence? It probably would have been a bit harsh to give him a second yellow for that.

02:01 PM GMT

68 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Tottenham have been under pressure for a while but they do now have a corner on their right which is taken by Porro. Wolves manage to clear their lines.

01:59 PM GMT

66 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Gary O’Neil is going to make his first change of the game with Doherty, who has played for both clubs, coming on to replace Semedo.

01:55 PM GMT

63 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Ange Postecoglou makes his first change of the afternoon as Bentancur replaces Sarr in the centre of Tottenham’s midfield.

01:54 PM GMT

61 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

It does not hit the front man and on this occasion it is a great delivery for the first time as Sarr heads behind under pressure for a corner. But as you could predict the subsequent corner does hit the front man and is cleared away.

01:53 PM GMT

60 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Porro has been one of the pantomime villains today and he now commits a foul on Ait-Nouri which gives Wolves another free-kick in a dangerous area. What are the chances of it hitting the first man?

01:52 PM GMT

59 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Wolves have another corner. They have had a number of opportunities from free-kicks and corners but have not come close really to taking advantage. And guess what, the corner hits the front man! How many times has that happened today for Wolves?

01:48 PM GMT

54 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

What a miss from Hwang! Wolves’ corner is headed out to Gomes on the edge of the box. His shot is deflected right into the path of Hwang, around six yards out. He is onside but his shot goes wide. He should have scored there. Big, big miss!

Hwan-Hee chan (left) misses a great chance to draw Wolves level - Darren Staples/Getty Images

01:47 PM GMT

53 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Big chance for Cunha. Wolves once again work it really well down the left. Ait-Nouri is on the left-hand side of the Tottenham box and feeds it back across to Cunha in the centre just inside the box but his shot goes wide. He should have done so much better there, at least hitting the target from a good position.

01:44 PM GMT

51 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Wolves have got into dangerous areas on numerous occasions today and had plenty of set-pieces but at the crucial moment they have lacked that quality and incision.

01:40 PM GMT

47 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Play is stopped with Emerson and Bellegarde down hurt. But they are back up fairly quickly and play resumes.

01:38 PM GMT

We are back under way!

Spurs get us started in the second half. No changes from either manager at the break.

"I'm recovering really well to be honest, things are better that expected" 🙏



The injured Pedro Neto provides an update on his condition and his thoughts on the first-half between Wolves and Spurs...



01:30 PM GMT

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson on BBC Radio 5 Live

“At the moment Ange Postecoglou will be delighted with his side, the four players he has missing he has needed to dig into his reserves. “It was a question of his man management and how he handled that over previous weeks. Everyone has passed with flying colours so far.

01:23 PM GMT

HT: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

The whistle is blown and at the break Tottenham lead thanks to Brennan Johnson’s first goal for Tottenham inside the opening five minutes of the game.

01:21 PM GMT

45+4 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Minutes after the first booking of the game, Bissouma follows his teammate Emerson into the book which means Bissouma will miss their next Premier League match.

01:20 PM GMT

45+3 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

The corner is headed away by Tottenham but moments later Wolves get a free-kick in another good position. Wolves have had plenty of set-pieces so far but the deliveries in general have not been good enough. Can they take advantage now? The ball is played in onto Toti’s head but Vicario saves.

01:18 PM GMT

45+1 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

It is pulled back to Ait-Nouri just outside the box whose is deflected out for a corner. We are into five minutes of additional time. Lemina gets his head on the corner at the far post and the referee awards Wolves another corner from the other side.

01:17 PM GMT

44 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

The same two go up against each other again and this time Emerson is penalised for a foul after sliding in on Semedo. He is booked and that is what you call a stonewall yellow card. A free-kick for Wolves in a great position on the right just outside the penalty area...

01:15 PM GMT

42 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Semedo goes charging down the right up against Emerson and goes down wanting a free-kick after a push from the Tottenham defender. It did look like Emerson put both hands on Semedo’s back and a push that should have resulted in a Wolves free-kick in a dangerous position. The feeling is once you put both hands on a player’s back that should probably be a foul.

01:09 PM GMT

37 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Ait-Nouri has a shot which is well saved by Viacrio but the flag has gone up as the Wolves wing-back/ full-back was offside.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (centre) has a shot saved by Vicario but he was offside anyway - Nick Potts/PA

01:07 PM GMT

35 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Wolves have a corner. Johnson is shielding the ball near his own byline, perhaps thinking the last touch had come off a Wolves player but it is a corner to Wolves. Once again though for the home side the delivery is not good and Tottenham clear away.

01:05 PM GMT

33 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Moments later Wolves work it really well on the right again as Cunha feeds Lemina into the penalty area. His shot is well saved by Vicario and it goes behind for a corner. Eventually Tottenham clear their lines.

01:04 PM GMT

32 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Semedo is in a great position on Wolves’ right after a great ball forward from Dawson but his cross is so poor.

01:02 PM GMT

30 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Johnson sees Son in the middle of the Wolves box and tries to find him with a cross from the left but Sa is out to gather it.

01:01 PM GMT

29 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Tottenham want a free-kick deep into Wolves’ half after Hojbjerg goes down. The referee and linseman on that side pause for a while and give a goal-kick. Looking at the replays, it looks the right decision not to give a free-kick to Tottenham but there should have been a yellow card for the Danish midfielder as that was a dive.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg goes down wanting a free-kick but nothing given - Getty Images/Darren Staples

12:55 PM GMT

23 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Hwang goes down near the Tottenham box after contact with Davies. He wants the free-kick but nothing given. It looked a little soft but you have to be so careful as a defender in that positon.

12:54 PM GMT

22 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

After receiving some treatment Porro is back on after 30 seconds off the pitch as per the rules.

12:53 PM GMT

21 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Porro goes down and makes a lot of noise on the ground as he rolls around. Gomes did catch Porro on his achilles and that would have been painful, but perhaps not as much as he is portraying.

12:48 PM GMT

17 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Wolves are growing into the game but manager Gary O’Neil will be so frustrated that by the time they have got going in the game they are already behind. Wolves have a corner but the delivery is so poor as the first Tottenham defender can head away.

12:46 PM GMT

15 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Lemina is back on and ok to continue.

12:44 PM GMT

12 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Lemina is down injured after a collision with Hojbjerg and he is receiving treatment from the medical staff.

12:43 PM GMT

11 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

Huge opportunity for Ait-Nouri. Cunha turns delightfully on halfway and feeds a great ball into space on the left-hand side to Ait-Nouri, who takes too long on the ball and his shot is blocked out for a corner. He probably should have scored there. The corner comes to nothing.

12:40 PM GMT

9 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

The Tottenham players appeal for a foul on Sarr in a dangerous area in the Wolves half but the referee waves them away. Down at the other end Gomes has a shot from outside the box which is blocked by the head of Davies. The referee stops play but Davies looks fine to continue.

12:37 PM GMT

6 minutes: Wolves 0 Tottenham 1

This has been the perfect start for Ange Postecoglou’s side. They have scored early and are dominating possession at the moment. Wolves have not fired a shot yet or really had any of the ball.

12:35 PM GMT

GOAL! Johnson gives Tottenham the lead

Just over two minutes into the game and the away side lead thanks to Johnson’s first Tottenham goal. Kulusevski’s cute flick is played to Porro, whose low cross from the right-hand side of the penalty area finds Johnson who flicks in.

12:31 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are underway at Molineux.

12:31 PM GMT

Silence falls at Molineux

The Last Post is played and a moment’s reflection is impeccably observed. We will remember them.

The Last Post is played at Molineux on Armistice Day - Darren Staples/Getty Images

12:29 PM GMT

The Last Post

On Armistice Day, a poignant moment before kick-off as we remember those who have given their lives for this country in combat.

Players observe a period of silence on Armistice Day - Darren Staples/Getty Images

12:25 PM GMT

Players emerge

Both sides are out from the tunnel and onto the pitch.

12:20 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Wolves: Sa; Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Gomes, Hee-chan, Cunha, Dawson, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bellegarde.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Silva, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Otto, Doyle, Sarabia.

Tottenham: Vicario; Hojbjerg, Heung-min, Bissouma, Royal, Dier, Kulusevski, Johnson, Porro, Sarr, Davies.

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Gil, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.

12:15 PM GMT

Have your say

How do you think today’s game at Molineux will turn out? Remember you can have your say in the comments section at the bottom of the blog.

12:11 PM GMT

Body cam footage on Brennan Johnson

12:04 PM GMT

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil talking to TNT Sports

11:56 AM GMT

Wolves arriving for business at home

11:53 AM GMT

Gomes back in

Wolves have made two changes today and one of those sees Joao Gomes come into the starting XI.

11:49 AM GMT

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou speaking to TNT Sports

11:42 AM GMT

South Koreans face off

Hwang Hee-chan takes on his international teammate Son Heung-min this afternoon:

11:40 AM GMT

Full team news

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Joao Gomes start for Wolves this afternoon. They replace Tommy Doyle and Sasa Kalajdzic. Hugo Bueno has recovered from a hamstring injury and is among the substitutes.

Wolves: Sa; Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Gomes, Hee-chan, Cunha, Dawson, Semedo, Kilman, Toti, Bellegarde.

Subs: Bentley, Doherty, Traore, Silva, Bueno, Kalajdzic, Otto, Doyle, Sarabia.

Ben Davies returns after an ankle injury as Tottenham are forced into four changes. Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are suspended, while James Maddison (ankle) and Micky van de Ven (hamstring) are out with injuries. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Emerson Royal and Eric Dier all come into the side.

Tottenham: Vicario; Hojbjerg, Heung-min, Bissouma, Royal, Dier, Kulusevski, Johnson, Porro, Sarr, Davies.

Subs: Forster, Skipp, Gil, Lo Celso, Bentancur, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington.

11:33 AM GMT

Tottenham team news

11:31 AM GMT

Wolves team news

11:24 AM GMT

Mario Lemina speaking to TNT Sports

11:16 AM GMT

Poignant day

Today’s football games up and down the country fall on Armsitice Day, when we remember the lives of millions of people who have given their lives to protect this country in combat. The poppies are emblazoned on both teams’ shirts and The Last Post will be played just before kick-off at 12.30pm. We will remember them.

11:00 AM GMT

Spurs arrive at Wolves with a patched up back four

Tottenham did not just lose three points against Chelsea but four key players, which makes this lunchtime kick-off at Wolves look distinctly unappetising for Ange Postecoglou’s team.

Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie are suspended, while Micky van de Ven and James Maddison’s injuries look like keeping them out until 2024. It means Spurs will start at Wolves without three of their first-choice back four and a potential makeshift centre-back pairing of Eric Dier and Emerson Royal. Given Spurs’ expansive style and high line this season, it is asking a lot of their back-up defenders to come into a system which will inevitably leave them exposed and tasked with defending space.

Postecoglou sounded typically phlegmatic when asked about how Spurs can cope with so many key absences.

“The first test? Losing the greatest ever player in this competition the day before the start of the season? Nah, piece of cake,” Postecoglou pointed out.

“We lost players to almost season-ending injuries. Nah, don’t worry about it. Mate, there are tests all the time.

“In my whole career, I figured out there are only two states of being as a manager: under siege, or it’s coming. I’m well aware that every day nothing runs smooth. There’s always challenges out there.”

Wolves are also without Pedro Neto and will be hoping their luck with Var changes after they were on the wrong end of another bad decision at Sheffield United. There has been plenty to like about Wolves’ performances this season, who have been more front-footed and enterprising under Gary O’Neil. They deserved to win at Old Trafford, went down to a late goal against Liverpool and beat Manchester City.

“The clear and obvious (error rule) makes it harder for VAR,” O’Neil said.

“It would be easier if the guy in the hub can just say, ‘we don’t think that’s a penalty, take a look or we’ll overrule it’.

“You would get more right if you let the guy who had the slow mos and replays say, ‘in our opinion it’s not a penalty’. It shouldn’t need to be a clear and obvious error to get to the right conclusion.

Full team news on the way shortly.

