Mario Landino talks about his recent offer from Rutgers football

Mario Landino was offered by Rutgers football this week, giving the Pennslyvania defensive lineman a first in his college recruitment. Rutgers was the first Power Five offer for Landino.

A class of 2024 defensive lineman from Emmaus High School (Emmaus, PA), Landino is 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds. He has an offer list that also includes Army, Bucknell, Coastal Carolina, Dartmouth, Kent State, Lafayette, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

His visit on Tuesday and subsequent offer from head coach Greg Schiano certainly put Rutgers in a god spot for Landino.

“The offer was special because it is my first Power Five offer. It showed me that the program and staff really believe in me and who I am,” Landino told Rutgers Wire this week. “They always mention ‘F.A.M.I.L.Y’ and since I got there at 9:30 AM and left at 8 PM it felt like that. They were true to their word and I couldn’t have been more grateful to coach Schiano and the staff. Just within that time, I was able to learn so much from coach Schiano and what he is about.”

Landino could potentially visit Rutgers in June for an official visit.

After his visit, Landino is definitely interested in Rutgers as a program. He sees the Scarlet Knights as heading in the right direction as he continues his recruitment.

The offer came after a long conversation with Schiano where he laid out his vision for the program moving forward.

“I feel the program is headed upwards. And they aren’t focused on chasing and are focused on working on themselves to improve,” Landino said. “Which to me is the right mindset.”

