Mario Hezonja posterized, stared down Giannis Antetokounmpo at Madison Square Garden

Mario Hezonja took his shot early on Saturday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

Early in the first quarter of the New York Knicks’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Hezonja intercepted a pass at the top of the key and took off down the court on a fast break.

As the forward went up to throw down the dunk, Antetokounmpo came flying from behind to try to block him.

That, though, didn’t faze Hezonja one bit. The 23-year-old threw down the dunk over Antetokounmpo, and then quickly stared him down before stepping over him and running back down the court, hyping up Knicks fans as he did so.

Knicks forward Mario Hezonja threw down a massive dunk over Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday afternoon. (Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images)

Antetokounmpo, though, didn’t take too kindly to Hezonja’s move.

Correction. He said nuts. He's going to punch him in his nuts. — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 2, 2018





“Oh yeah,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m gonna punch him in the nuts next time.”

The Knicks rallied back late in the game, too, to beat the Bucks 136-134 in overtime. Antetokounmpo, clearly not letting the early dunk get to him, led Milwaukee with 33 points and 19 rebounds, shooting 10-of-17 from the field. Emmanuel Mudiay led the Knicks with 28 points. Hezonja’s dunk marked his only points of the game.

And while it may not be the perfect poster, it was Hezonja’s reaction, stare down and step over Antetokounmpo that completed the highlight.

After all, it’s not every day you get to throw one down on the Greek Freak.

