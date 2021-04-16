Mario Eugenio, 4-star DE, names Oregon Ducks in top-10 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks are in the running for another solid recruit.

Four-star defensive end Mario Eugenio unveiled his top-ten schools Friday afternoon, including the Ducks along with Missouri, Mississippi State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Michigan, Miami, Miami, Arizona State, Indiana and Iowa State.

Top 10 blessed to be in this position @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/R2nxXP63gQ — Mario J Eugenio 2️⃣4️⃣ 🇩🇴 (@MEugenioJ) April 16, 2021

The 6'3", 240-pound edge rusher from Clearwater, Florida holds a composite four-star ranking along with being named the No. 18 weakside defensive end narionally and No. 307 overall player.

247Sports evaluators are lower on him, ranking him as a three-star prospect as the nation's No. 36 weakside defensive end. Rivals has him as a four-star and the nation's No. 17 weakside defensive end.

He received an offer from Oregon on April 7th, so it did not take long for Oregon to leave an impression and make the cut.

"I think [Oregon is] a pretty good program," he told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr.

"The Pac-12 is a great place for edge rushers because of how much the QBs throw in that conference. But there's still a lot of stuff to learn about Oregon, so we set up [additional] Zoom meetings."

In 2020, he had 42 tackles, 20.0 tackles-for-loss, 17 sacks, 5 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions, leading Gaither to am 11-1 record and a deep run in the 6A playoffs. He was named First-Team All-State by Florida HS Football and Second-Team Al State by 247Sports.

Earlier this year, he was named a top performer by 247Sports at Under Armour All-America Camp in Miami.

"After totaling 17 sacks this past fall at Tampa (Fla.) Gaither, Eugenio has made it clear that he's on a mission to earn a fourth star," wrote Andrew Ivins. "The edge rusher won more reps than he lost during 1-on-1s Sunday as he used a quick first step and quick hands to maneuver his way past blockers. Eugenio's measurables won't blow anyone away, but he's efficient with his moves and understands how to find leverage. He recently landed his first two SEC offers from Missouri and Mississippi State. More could be on the way as his junior tape makes the rounds.

Sidenote, while Bill Walton doesn't call college football games, can't you hear him saying "Eugenio from Eugene in Eugene for Eugene"?