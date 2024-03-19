Mario Edwards to sign one-year deal with Texans

The Texans are adding some depth for their defensive line.

Houston is signing Mario Edwards to a one-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Edwards visited the team last week.

A second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Edwards spent last season with the Seahawks. He appeared in 15 games with one start, recording 2.0 sacks, with five tackles for loss and six QB hits. He was on the field for 37 percent of Seattle's defensive snaps in games played.

This will be Edwards' second stint in the AFC South, as he spent the 2022 season with Tennessee.

After starting his career with the Raiders, Edwards has also played for the Giants, Saints, and Bears.

He's recorded 21.5 sacks with 28 tackles for loss and 52 QB hits in 114 career games.